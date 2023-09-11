Bowlero: Set For Transformational Year
Summary
- Bowlero Corp., the world's largest operator of bowling entertainment centers, has been hit hard in recent months.
- The company has resolved financial irregularities and is expected to have a profitable fiscal year ahead.
- Management is planning acquisitions, new builds, and conversions, setting the company up for a transformational year.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of BAD BEAT Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) is the world's largest operator of bowling entertainment centers. The stock has been crushed over the last few months.
We are highlighting the name today and initiating coverage with a buy rating ahead of what should be a major year for the company. The company dealt with financial irregularities in Fiscal 2022, but now we have started Fiscal 2024. Throughout fiscal year 2023, management implemented measures that were designed to remediate these issues. Now, Management has determined that the issue has been fully remediated as of July 2, 2023.
Our buy call is on the premise of a profitable fiscal year ahead, with attractive forward valuation. Let us discuss the just announced results for the fiscal Q4 and fiscal 2023, as well as the forward look.
The play
Target entry 1: $10.65-$10.85 (40% of position)
Target entry 2: $10.00-$10.10 (60% of position)
Target exit: $12.50
Stop loss $8.75
Performance discussion
The company had 328 total bowling centers operating at the end of the quarter. The big negative of the quarter was that revenue was $239.4 million, down $28.3 million or 10.6% from $267.7 million in the prior year, in which so called out-of-period Service Revenue and the 53rd week & related calendar shift totaled $29.7 million. This missed consensus estimates. Revenue was up 54.0% versus the pre-COVID fourth quarter fiscal year 2019. Total bowling center revenue grew $5.4 million or 2.4% versus prior year and 54.1% versus the pre-COVID fourth quarter fiscal year 2019. Normalized calendar same store revenue declined 2.6% versus the prior year but showed growth of 29.3% versus the comparable pre-COVID quarter. Factoring in expenses, we saw adjusted EBITDA of $64.5 million and net income of $146.2 million. The company is earnings positive, now and will be for fiscal 2024. However, for the year, net income was weak.
For fiscal 2023, revenue was $1.06 billion, up $147.1 million or 16.1% versus $911.7 million in the prior year. Total bowling center revenue grew $165.2 million or 19.4% over 2022 with same store revenue growth of 12.8% versus last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $354.3 million but net income was just $82.0 million.
The CEO Tom Shannon has us bullish. He stated:
"While April began with a decline versus the prior year, we saw an improving trend over the course of the quarter in conjunction with innovating our offerings to encourage more retail spend in our centers. We are in the early stages of pioneering new ways to increase wallet share from our vast customer base, and these changes are resonating with our guests. Fiscal Year 2024 will be an investment year to drive top and bottom line growth."
We like what is in store for the company. We rate shares a buy. The capital deployment opportunities are significant. There are a few things underway, including the acquisition of Lucky Strike adding centers, and there is a robust M&A pipeline. Further, the company is looking for new builds of centers in urban markets and is working to convert and upgrade older centers into modern entertainment centers. We also think it is worth noting there is a nice share repurchase program ongoing. During the quarter, Bowlero repurchased 6.4 million shares of Class A common stock at an average price of $12.64, bringing the total shares acquired under the program to 11.3 million and the average purchase price to $11.90. On September 6, 2023, the Board authorized an increase to the share repurchase program to $200 million. There is about 160 million shares outstanding. At $10 per share at the time of this writing, that means the company can repurchase 20 million more shares, which would reduce the float by 12%.
As we look ahead, we are bullish. Bowlero Corp. management is setting the company up for a transformational year. The company is planning $160 million in acquisitions, $40 million to new builds, and $75 million to conversions. From a performance standpoint, we are looking for sales to be up 10% to 15% to $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion, nice growth from fiscal 2023. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 32% to 34%, resulting in adjusted EBITDA of $365 million to $405 million. From a net income standpoint, we are looking for $150 million for the year.
Be a Winner and Make Moves With our Team
You do not have to go it alone. Stop wasting time and join our community of 100's of traders at BAD BEAT Investing.
- Access a professional analytical team, available daily during market hours.
- We have 4 different chat rooms
- Rapid-return trades, medium-term, and long-term investment ideas each week with crystal clear target entries, profit levels, and stops
- Stocks, options, trades, dividends, and market reads
- Money-back guarantee
- Education, tools, and conversation
This article was written by
We are VERY proud to have created thousands of WINNERS, helping them learn the markets and grow their money. We are the team behind the top performing investing group BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and hedge fund analysts.
The BAD BEAT Investing service is a specialized carve out of Quad 7 Capital and launched in 2018. The service is run by a team of hedge fund analysts. This a top performing investing group service relative to market returns. It is focused on trading opportunistic inflections, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid-return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. We also teach investors how to hedge their portfolios. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours and provides daily market commentary.
Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry, including investment banking, boutique trading firms, and hedge funds. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, dividend stocks, banks/financials, industrials, mREITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and small-cap companies.
If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make real money, sign up to BAD BEAT Investing today.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BOWL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments