Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 11, 2023 2:47 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 11, 2023 10:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Viehbacher - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Terence Flynn

Great. Well, thanks for joining us, everybody. I'm Terence Flynn, U.S. biopharma analyst here at Morgan Stanley. We're very pleased to have Biogen. Joining us today from the company is Chris Viehbacher, CEO. Chris, thanks so much for being here.

Before we get started, for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. Well, thanks so much, Chris. Really appreciate the time today. I know it's a busy time at Biogen. Maybe to start, I thought we could talk about what some of your key priorities are over the next year?

Christopher Viehbacher

Thanks, Terence. It has been a busy -- I think it's eight months, maybe nine months now. I think I've certainly learned when I was at Sanofi, you want to get changed early in your tenure because it actually takes time to pull-through and that's kind of when the organizations are most open to change. We started-off with people, products and pipelines and that merged into five priorities.

And I think we've made really good progress on all five. One was really reorienting the company. When I got there, everybody was still really focused on the MS franchise and that we had LEQEMBI. We are hoping to launch zuranolone and so that made a shift in, not only focused, but also the development of new capabilities.

We had a cost base that everybody in the industry were saying was way too high and we had to address that. We have had five heads of R&D in 10 years and so that has led to a big mishmash in the R&D pipeline and

