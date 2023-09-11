Crocs: Namesake Brand Worth $150 A Share Without Heydude

funfunphoto

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares have underperformed since I upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” back in June. With the stock down nearly -20%, let’s catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a quick refresher, CROX sells footwear under its namesake and HEYDUDE brands. The Crocs brands are primarily known for its molded clog silhouette, but the brand also offers a variety of other footwear, including sandals, wedges, flips, and slides.

The HEYDUDE footwear brand, meanwhile, is well known for its casual shoes with a flex-and-fold outsole and ergonomic insole. CROX bought the brand last year.

Another Post-Earnings Slide

For the second quarter in a row, CROX saw its stock slide following its earnings report. After a -16% drop following its Q1 report, the stock slumped -9.8% after posting its Q2 results.

Second-quarter revenue grew 11.2%, or 12.0% in constant currencies, to $1.07 billion, topping the $1.04 billion consensus.

Crocs brand revenue jumped 13.8%, or 14.9% on a constant currency basis, to $833.0 million. Crocs North American same-store sales climbed 12.9%, while Asia revenue jumped 33.2%, or 39.0% ex-FX. China revenue more than doubled. Sandal revenue, meanwhile, rose 34%.

HEYDUDE brand revenue rose a modest 3.0% to $239.4 million. DTC revenues climbed 29.7% to $90.6 million, while wholesales revenue fell -8.4% to $148.8 million.

Adjusted gross margins rose 290 basis points to 58.1%. Crocs led the way with adjusted gross margins climbing 410 basis points to 62.0%, while HEYDUDE adjusted gross margins were flat at 47.1%. Overall adjusted operating margin was 30.3%.

Adjusted EPS of $3.59, meanwhile, soared past analyst expectations of $2.98.

Overall, the quarter from CROX was a mixed bag. The Crocs brand is performing well, led by growth in sandals and China, as well as continued strength in North America. Gross margins were also very impressive in the quarter. HEYDUDE, meanwhile, has had a tougher go, with some issues in the wholesale channel.

Outlook

For Q3, CROX guided for revenue to grow by 3-5% to sales of $1.013-1.034 billion. It is projecting operating margins of 27.0% and adjusted EPS of between $3.07-3.15.

For the full year, the company forecast revenue of between $4.000-$4.065 billion, representing between 12.5-14.5% growth. It is looking for operating margins of 27.5% and adjusted EPS of $11.83-12.22.

That was actually up from its prior guidance calling for sales of $3.945-$4.045 billion, representing 11-14% growth, and adjusted EPS of $11.17-11.73. It was the second straight quarter the company lifted its full-year outlook. Its original guidance was for sales of $3.9-$4.0 billion, and adjusted EPS of $11.00-11.31.

Discussing the outlook for HEYDUDE on its Q2 earnings call, CEO Andrew Rees said:

“As we look towards the remainder of the year for HEYDUDE, we are lowering our outlook for revenues. Wholesale growth is expected to be low. As we outlined in June, there is $220 million in noncomparable sales last year due to the rapid expansion to major U.S. strategic customers and the discontinuation of relationships with some smaller customers. Since plan, while our wholesale partners are very pleased with the performance of HEYDUDE and a number have called us out in their recent earnings, many are cautious in terms of future bookings based on their overall market outlook and lack of historical data on HEYDUDE's performance. Finally, as we previously shared, we anticipate constrained distribution capabilities, particularly … in the back half of the year due to ERP and warehouse transitions. Even with this lower near-term revenue outlook, the HEYDUDE brand is acquiring new customers and is gaining penetration in strategic accounts and on the coasts. We remain incredibly optimistic about the long-term potential of the brand on a global basis.”

After the quarter, analyst Sam Poser noted said that retailers were concerned with the amount of HEYDUDE products on both on Amazon (AMZN) and at other retailers, which could limit wholesale orders in the first half of 2024. He did note, however, that channel checks indicated that sales of the brand have picked up during back-to-school season.

Poser is a veteran footwear analyst who is very well-connected in the footwear industry, so I have no reason to doubt what he is hearing. I also consider him one of the better sell-side analysts out there. His commentary together with CROX management commentary certainly shows a bit of a hiccup with HEYDUDE, but the pickup in sales for the brand during the back-to-school season is at least one positive.

The Crocs brand, however, appears to continue to be strong. The company upped the brand’s full-year sales guidance, and everything seems to be trending solidly.

Valuation

CROX trades around 6.8x the 2023 consensus adjusted EBITDA of $1.16 billion and 6.5x the 2024 consensus of $1.22 billion.

It trades at a forward PE of 7.7x the 2023 consensus of $12.12. Based on 2024 analyst estimates of $13.06, it trades at 7.1x.

CROX is projected to growth its revenue 13% in 2023 and about 7% in 2024.

Comparatively, fellow popular footwear brand Deckers Outdoor (DECK), the maker of the UGG and Hoka brands, trades at over 16.5x FY24 (ending March) EBITDA of $786 million and a forward PE of 23x. DECK is expected to grow its revenue 10% in FY24.

While DECK has performed better of operationally of late, the valuation gap between the two footwear giants seems too wide.

Conclusion

CROX has run into some wholesale issues with its HEYDUDE brand, which may take some time to be worked out. But keep in mind that the Crocs brand is about 75% of CROX’S sales and has higher margins. While the company doesn’t break it out, you’re getting the Crocs brand by itself for under 9x EBITDA, which is cheap given its 12-13% sales growth and expanding gross margins, and the HEYDUDE brand for "free" in my opinion. I think the Crocs brand by itself is worth over $150 a share, which is about a 13x EBITDA multiple on Crocs brand EBITDA of ~$900 million.

At this point, investors should look to buy CROX for its main brand and just look at HEYDUDE as a nice option. The HEYDUDE brand still has a lot of long-term potential, but even if it doesn’t work out as expected, the Crocs brand still has growth drivers in the form of sandals, China, and collaborations. The company is also generating strong free cash flow and paying down debt, and it has authorization to buy back $1 billion in stock, which is about 17% of its shares outstanding at current prices.

And if the company is able to smooth out its HEYDUDE wholesale issues next year and keep its Crocs brand momentum, I think the stock has the potential to double from here. I continue to rate the stock a “Strong Buy.”