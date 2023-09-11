Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

6% Yielding NNN Hasn't Been This Cheap Since The Great Financial Crisis

Sep. 11, 2023 4:13 PM ETNNN REIT, Inc. (NNN)O3 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NNN REIT faces challenges due to inflation, but it offers a 6% yield, a strong balance sheet, and dividend growth potential.
  • Despite inflation concerns, the retail real estate industry shows resilience with increasing store openings, benefiting NNN's stability and tenant retention.
  • NNN stands out as a consistent player in the REIT space, boasting a robust portfolio, prudent management, and attractive valuation, making it an appealing income-focused investment option.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »
New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo

Introduction

This is not a great environment for a lot of REITs, consumer staples, utility companies, and a wide range of other companies that are expected to struggle with pricing power in an environment of sticky inflation.

Year-to-date, all of these

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.34K Followers

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LHX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

k
kbuilder
Today, 4:33 PM
Investing Group
Comments (438)
Yahoo charts show a low of ~15.84 during the great financial crisis?
g
grcinak
Today, 4:21 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.69K)
Equity bond? Maybe?
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 4:20 PM
Premium
Comments (11.02K)
O, ADC and NNN are all down significantly... but more than likely more pain is imminent... causing even better opportunities
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.