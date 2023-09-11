Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ulta Beauty: Ignore The Bears, Despite A Rocky 2023

Sep. 11, 2023 4:20 PM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)
Aamir Jaffer profile picture
Aamir Jaffer
250 Followers

Summary

  • Ulta Beauty's stock price has remained flat but hit all-time highs before pulling back.
  • Despite recent disappointment, the company's long-term prospects remain intact at its current valuation.
  • The thesis remains intact for America's favorite beauty retailer.

An Ulta Beauty store in Buffalo, NY, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Hello again, Seeking Alpha Community!

It has been a whopping 313 days since I wrote my last article on this platform. Today, I'll cover one of my favorite companies on the stock market, Ulta Beauty (

I have been a retail investor since the 8th grade and have always been interested in understanding how businesses work and make money. I am a strong believer that behavior and discipline are far more important than intelligence and analysis. My favorite investing quote is "be greedy when others are fearful, and fearful when others are greedy". I believe in a disciplined approach to investing in the public markets where short-term declines present opportunities to buy wonderful businesses at a discount. I'm also an NFL nerd (Packers) and love snowboarding, camping, and the ocean (as you can see in my profile pic)!Also, as a working student, sometimes it is difficult for me to respond to comments in a timely manner. Please know that I will try my best to respond to as many comments as possible, and please don't take it personally if I don't respond or respond late. Anything I write about is strictly my opinion and should not be construed as investment advice. Please do your own research prior to making any investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ULTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

