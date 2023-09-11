Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VXUS: The Dollar's Rally Hurts Ex-USA Stocks, Bullish Seasonals On Deck

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
4.42K Followers

Summary

  • The US Dollar Index has risen for eight consecutive weeks, putting pressure on foreign stocks and causing them to underperform domestic stocks.
  • The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF is trading near all-time relative lows compared to US stocks.
  • VXUS offers a low expense ratio and attractive valuation, but its technical picture is lukewarm and better performance is needed before a buy rating is issued.
  • I outline key price levels to watch ahead of bullish seasonal trends.
Expanding Global Connection Lines At Night - Global Business, Financial Network, Flight Routes

DKosig

The US Dollar Index rose eight consecutive weeks heading into mid-September, the longest winning streak since 2015. After basing ahead of the Q2 earnings season along with interest rates, financial conditions have tightened somewhat, pressuring lower-quality firms and their stock prices. Indeed, many ex-US names have

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
4.42K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VXUS, VTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.