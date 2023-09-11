Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UnitedHealth: Medicare Advantage Uncertainty Weighing On Valuation - Wait For Dips

Sep. 11, 2023 4:49 PM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)1 Comment
Summary

  • UnitedHealth, a healthcare giant, faces a dilemma as the US population ages and the "baby-boomer" generation begins to retire.
  • The aging population will create more demand for UnitedHealth's healthcare products and services - most notably Medicare Advantage.
  • However, UnitedHealth's insurance business benefits when members are younger and healthier, with fewer frequent healthcare visits.
  • The CMS is already pushing back against MA plan rate increases and unexpectedly high costs have begun to impact relatively thin margins.
  • UnitedHealth remains an extremely strong company, but its share price may become volatile as the shift to Value Based Care is negotiated. United will be a very different company is a few years time. Long term shareholders may consider cashing in while new buyers should wait for short term dips.

United Health Care Corporate Headquarters Campus

Wolterk

Investment Overview

Here is an interesting dilemma to consider - does an ageing population, such as there is in the U.S., make a bull or a bear case for a healthcare giant such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)?

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.81K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

M
Mohit7269
Today, 5:38 PM
Premium
Comments (141)
Excellent article... Do you have any view on the overall growth rates for entire UNH for next 5-10 years?
