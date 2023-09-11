Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Qualcomm Stock: Buying Hand-Over-Fist, Especially After Recent Apple News

Sep. 11, 2023 4:59 PM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)2 Comments
The European View profile picture
The European View
13.08K Followers

Summary

  • Qualcomm stock hit a three-year low, failing to benefit from the recent AI hype like Nvidia.
  • Concerns arise about the potential loss of important customers such as Apple and Huawei.
  • From my point of view, it is mainly the shaky hands that are selling.
  • For long-term investors, I believe this is a great time to add Qualcomm stock to your portfolio.

Qualcomm Office Building in San Diego, California

AutumnSkyPhotography

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares are currently trading lower than they have been in three years. Unlike high-flyer Nvidia (NVDA), for example, the stock has not been able to benefit from the recent AI hype. Compared to the high

This article was written by

The European View profile picture
The European View
13.08K Followers
Runner of the TEV Blog | Private InvestorI am a long-term oriented investor and in my early thirties. I hold a law degree and a doctorate in law and love investing and talking about my and others' investments. I regularly write about my research and investments on various investor platforms and the TEV Blog. **My articles represent my opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.**

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Paladin306 profile picture
Paladin306
Today, 5:54 PM
Premium
Comments (1.19K)
Completely agree!
v
vike
Today, 5:37 PM
Premium
Comments (95)
I’m in agreement with you on buying Qualcomm hand over fist and that the stock is a bargain. Thanks I enjoyed the article.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.