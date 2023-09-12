Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple: Be Careful Not To Overpay For It

Sep. 12, 2023 12:00 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)TSM
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.73K Followers

Summary

  • Apple Inc.'s overexposure to the Chinese market poses a significant risk to the company's future.
  • Sales from China account for a significant portion of Apple's revenue, and recent government actions could impact the company's sales in the country.
  • Apple's dependence on China for manufacturing and assembly also presents a potential vulnerability, but the company is trying to diversify its production to other countries.

clothing label made in china cheap

Picsfive

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the best companies in the world, no one doubts that. Innovation, creativity, and efficiency have made this one of the most sought-after brands ever, and it has revolutionized our lives over the past 15 years. Customer loyalty

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.73K Followers
Graduate in business administration, I am pursuing my studies and meanwhile writing articles that reflect my opinion.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not a financial advice, just my opinion.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

V
VMISCIA
Today, 12:12 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1)
What price would you willing to purchase AAPL?
I think if you are waiting for the price to drop 103—the price you are calling fair value—-you may never be able to purchase another share.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.