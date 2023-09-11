Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia: Better To Enter Now Than Never

Sep. 11, 2023 5:45 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)AMD3 Comments
The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
152 Followers

Summary

  • According to the two DCF models I have created, Nvidia Corporation's fair stock price is approximately $451.90. This suggests that it is very close to its current price of $455.72.
  • Nvidia could easily surpass the $1,000 share price mark between 2030 and 2032.
  • Nvidia made an early entrance into the AI chips market, securing a significant number of "loyal customers." This strategic move is expected to contribute to securing its revenue for the future.
  • I recommend a "buy" rating for Nvidia, given its potential downside of around 22%, indicating that a significant downturn is unlikely.

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Thesis

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has seen an impressive 305% increase from its October lows. While some might perceive Nvidia as overvalued and anticipate an imminent collapse, this perception is not substantiated by its intrinsic value. Through the calculation of three

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
152 Followers
I have been investing since the age of 16, initially starting with factoring, which is a fixed income instrument. Although I am relatively new to stocks, I have gained 12 months of experience in this area. Additionally, I am currently pursuing my first semester of a Bachelor's degree in Economics.My investment strategy mainly revolves around the medium to long term. I prefer to seek out stocks with strong growth potential or those that offer good dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NVDA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

R
Ruger4444
Today, 5:56 PM
Premium
Comments (199)
$1000 in 9 years? What’s that about 5%? And you have it as a buy? Not the kind of advice I am looking for!😊
Josh Borenstein profile picture
Josh Borenstein
Today, 6:02 PM
Analyst
Comments (494)
@Ruger4444 Math not your strong suit, eh? That would come out to gains of 16% a year.
R
Ruger4444
Today, 6:04 PM
Premium
Comments (199)
@Josh Borenstein it isn’t yours either haha 15% doubles your money in 4 years 10 months I am told😊
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.