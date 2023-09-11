Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2023 (Transcript)

Sep. 11, 2023 5:27 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.45K Followers

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2023 Call September 11, 2023 2:55 PM ET

Company Participants

Dan Skovronsky - Chief Scientific and Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Terence Flynn

Okay. Great. I think we're going to get started. Thanks for joining us this afternoon. I'm Terence Flynn, the U.S. biopharma analyst at Morgan Stanley. Very pleased to be hosting Eli Lilly. We have Dan Skovronsky, who is the company's CSO and SMO.

Before we get started, for important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley Research Disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosure. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative.

Well, Dan, thanks so much for joining us today. I know it's been a busy time at the company. So, I appreciate you being able to step away here and spend some time with us at our conference.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Terence Flynn

I guess, just the big picture one I had to start it off is just it's been a tremendously productive time for the company as you've highlighted over the last year or so. So, just as you think about that, like, how do you continue to build on that success as you think about the forward here?

Dan Skovronsky

Yes. Thanks, Terence. Thanks for having us here. It's great to be together.

I think, for me, there's sort of a dual mandate. So, one is, make the most of the opportunities we have. So, where we have unlocked science, how do we make sure that we continue to translate that science into medicines for patients. So, clearly huge progress in diabetes, obesity and huge progress in Alzheimer's disease. So, the first sort of pillar of the [mandate] (ph) here is multi-generations of assets that continue to get better and better on behalf of patients.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.