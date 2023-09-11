Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Bank Of America Securities Global A.I. Conference 2023 (Transcript)

Sep. 11, 2023 5:53 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bank Of America Securities Global A.I. Conference 2023 September 11, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ian Buck - Vice President and General Manager of Hyperscale and HPC NVIDIA

Conference Call Participants

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Vivek Arya

Thank you so much, and good day, everyone. Glad you could join us in this afternoon keynote session. Really delighted and honored to have Ian Buck, General Manager and Vice President of NVIDIA's Accelerated Computing business, also importantly, the inventor of CUDA, which is the key operating system underlying every NVIDIA accelerator. So really glad to have some time with him so he can share his perspectives.

So, Ian, I'll turn it over to you. I think you have one opening remark, but what I would really love to do is get your perspective on how have requirements for AI hardware changed throughout your tenure at NVIDIA. And especially, we always talk about hardware, but sometimes we forget that very key part of that is the software ecosystem. So if you could give us a perspective of how NVIDIA's software capability has really helped to cement your dominance on the hardware side in AI?

Ian Buck

Yes. Thank you, and pleasure being with you here this morning. And of course, as a reminder, this presentation contains forward-looking statements, and investors are always advised to read our reports filed with the SEC for information related to risks and uncertainties facing our business.

Yes, we've been working on accelerated computing for quite some time. In fact, the

