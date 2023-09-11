Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Management presents at Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Sep. 11, 2023 6:04 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)1 Comment
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 11, 2023 12:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Angela Hwang - CCO, President, Global Biopharmaceuticals Business

Suneet Varma - Global Oncology & US President

Conference Call Participants

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Terence Flynn

Great. Well, thanks for joining us, everybody. I'm Terence Flynn, the US Biopharma Analyst here at Morgan Stanley, and we're very pleased to be hosting Pfizer today. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures.

Today from the company, we have Angela Hwang, who is CCO and President of the Biopharma segment at Pfizer, and Suneet Varma, who is Global Oncology and US President, also within the Biopharma group. Thanks so much both for joining us today. Really appreciate the time.

Suneet Varma

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Terence Flynn

I thought maybe to start off, a question we get a lot from investors is just the 6% revenue growth guidance that you guys have put out there. And so maybe, Angela, you could just talk about kind of the key drivers that you see as you think about achieving that guidance?

Angela Hwang

Sure. Well, thanks for having us, Terence, and hello to everyone. The 6% guidance is -- the way I would think about it, Terence, is think about it in these three buckets. It's growth that is coming off of three contributors. One, the product that we're bringing in through business development. Two, the products that we are launching, where we've talked a lot about the 19 launches that Pfizer has over the next 18 months. And then the third comes from our in-line portfolio, the portfolio that we have today.

And so certainly, when I think about just 2023 and the 6% -- the 6% to 8% guidance that we've given

Comments (1)

r
rockjcp
Today, 6:18 PM
Comments (7.68K)
Watch the earnings; very undervalued.
