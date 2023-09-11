Sorapop/iStock via Getty Images

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) just can't seem to catch a break. The digital agreements company, a leader in the e-signature space, fell out with investors once it became clear that pandemic-fueled tailwinds weren't here to last. DocuSign shares started falling sharply at the tail end of 2021 as revenue growth started to fall to the teens, with investors citing macro uncertainty plus competition in the space.

Year to date, shares of DocuSign have fallen more than 10%, one of the few tech stocks to actually log a decline. It's worth taking a step back now and recognizing that DocuSign is trading at a valuation that is lower than in 2019, despite substantial growth to the business since then as well as humongous progress in profitability.

DocuSign recently released Q2 results, and while the initial reaction was positive (buoyed by healthy billings acceleration as well as strong operating margin gains), pessimism took hold over DocuSign yet again and brought the stock lower. In light of the recent combination of steady fundamental results and a continued drop toward bargain-basement level valuation, I'm upgrading my rating on DocuSign to very bullish. (See my prior bullish article here).

It's worth noting as well that alongside its most recent earnings, DocuSign announced that its board approved an additional $300 million to its buyback program (worth roughly 3% of the company's current market cap) to allow it to take advantage of low share prices.

Here is a recap of my full long-term bullish thesis for DocuSign:

Stay long here: DocuSign's recent macro-driven slowdowns are not indicative of its future long-term potential.

Let's now go through DocuSign's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

DocuSign's revenue grew 11% y/y to $687.7 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $677.4 million (+9% y/y) by a respectable two-point margin. Note as well that revenue growth largely kept pace with Q1's 12% y/y growth rate.

The same held for billings, which grew to $711 million. On a rolling year basis, DocuSign's billings growth in Q2 ticked up to 12%, up from 11% in the prior quarter - indicating that at the very least, current macro conditions have settled and aren't getting any worse.

And in spite of general malaise in IT departments, DocuSign continues to add new customers. Total customers increased by 40k sequentially to 1.44 million, while enterprise customers grew by 6k sequentially to 226k:

Where weakness was evident, however, was in net expansion rates: which fell 3 points sequentially to 102%, also eight points weaker from a y/y basis. This is symptomatic of lower hiring and headcount levels across most major companies, which has hurt software companies that price on a per-seat basis. This situation is largely macro-driven, however, and once the recession fades and staffing levels return to normal, so should seat counts and expansion rates.

Unfortunately, management does expect conditions in the back half of the year to continue to be tight. Per new CFO Blake Grayson's remarks on the Q2 earnings call (key points bolded):

Second quarter billings rose 10% year-over-year to $711 million. Similar to last quarter, our Q2 billings outperformance was driven by a higher rate of on-time renewals. It is encouraging to see us maintain the higher level of sales execution we saw in Q1 through the first half of the year. However, given the macro environment and headwinds and some expansion metrics, we continue to expect billings growth deceleration in the back half of the year, which is in line with our previously communicated expectations [...] Similar to last quarter, the quarter-on-quarter decline in this customer segment was primarily related to customer buying patterns, lower expansion rates, and partial churn. However, as we ship innovative features to deepen our product line-up and differentiate our offerings, more customers are recognizing the value of adopting our features and frictionless functionality. This increases product stickiness, and we are pleased that over 50% of our direct customers have now adopted five or more features, an increase of nearly 10 points year-over-year. Dollar net retention was 102% for the quarter. We're seeing continued macro pressures resulting in moderated expansion rates. And as we expect customers to continue scrutinizing budgets and optimizing spend, we anticipate the Q3 dollar net retention rate to trend downward."

The good news is that DocuSign has significantly stepped up its profitability to compensate for a time of lower growth. Pro forma operating margins in Q2, as shown in the chart below, rose seven points y/y to 25%, while nominal pro forma operating income dollars grew 51% y/y as a result of the company's layoffs.

Valuation and key takeaways

At current share prices just north of $50, DocuSign trades at a market cap of $10.16 billion. After we net off the $1.53 billion of cash and $725.1 million of convertible debt on DocuSign's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $9.36 billion.

Meanwhile, for FY25 (the fiscal year for DocuSign ending in January 2025), Wall Street analysts are expecting DocuSign to generate $2.92 billion in revenue (+7% y/y) and $2.69 in pro forma EPS (+5% y/y). This puts DocuSign's valuation multiples at:

3.2x EV/FY25 revenue.

18.6x FY25 P/E.

To me, the fact that DocuSign trades at a bargain-basement revenue multiple and a P/E ratio essentially in line with the S&P 500 is indicative of a terrific investment opportunity. In my view, DocuSign should be able to flex up to at least a 4.5x EV/FY25 revenue multiple, implying a price target of $68 and ~36% upside from current levels.

Yes, DocuSign is struggling through a tough sales environment - but its product enjoys plenty of secular tailwinds and the stock's valuation gives us a comfortable cushion of safety. Buy here with confidence.