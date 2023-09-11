Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Capital Southwest: Is This Double-Digit Dividend Yield A Bargain?

Sep. 11, 2023 9:18 AM ET Capital Southwest (CSWC)
Ironside Research
Summary

  • Capital Southwest is a Dallas-based business development company (BDC) that focuses on the Lower Middle Market (LMM).
  • The company primarily makes debt investments in LMM companies, with a majority of its investments in floating rate debt.
  • The stock has rallied 31% in the last year, but the future outlook is uncertain due to potential interest rate cuts and the subsequent downward pressure on net investment income.

Man in a business meeting using an interactive screen while giving a presentation

Hispanolistic

Where Banks Fear To Tread

For large companies, securing new capital via debt issuance is generally fairly easy, and simple. Investment banks are enlisted (often they are knocking on the company's door for the opportunity) to issue debt in the form of bonds, the

This article was written by

Ironside Research
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Comments (2)

N
Nsane
Yesterday, 10:22 PM
Premium
Comments (12)
The author appears to believe that the ATM issuance of share ABOVE NAV is a reason why future dividen payments will come under pressure.

I will just leave it at that.
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Yesterday, 9:46 PM
Premium
Comments (2.3K)
I gotta get off this crazy train. Every time I say I should, someone tells me to stay on. Then it goes higher. It's like Jay Powell diving on a bed mattress to crush everything, and my BDC's go flying off the mattress higher.
