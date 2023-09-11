Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Unemployment And Recessions: The Conventional Wisdom Is Backwards

Arthur Stein profile picture
Arthur Stein
88 Followers

Summary

  • Data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for August of 2023 showed that the US unemployment rate was 3.80%, one of the lowest in 50 years.
  • Wall Street economists predicted a greater than 50% chance of a US recession in the next 12 months.
  • How can the US economy enter a recession when such a small portion of the labor force is unemployed?

Economic crisis that will affect the world grow of inflation and fuel price

Leonid Sorokin

Data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) for August of 2023 showed that the US unemployment rate was 3.80%, one of the lowest in 50 years (July’s number was 3.50%).

Meanwhile, Wall Street economists predicted

This article was written by

Arthur Stein profile picture
Arthur Stein
88 Followers
Arthur Stein, a Certified Financial Planner® with 22 years of experience, specializes in financial planning, investments and insurance. He published 22 articles and frequently speaks to professional and consumer groups. Arthur is an Adjunct Professor at Montgomery College, where he teaches courses about investing and financial planning. Before launching his career in financial planning, Arthur operated the foreign aid program for the Government of Botswana and served as the first full-time staff economist for the Ways and Means Committee of the US House of Representatives. He also taught at Murdoch University, in Australia, and ran his own business. He earned a bachelors degreee in economics at Tulane University and a master's degree in International Economics at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. Before launching his career in financial planning, Arthur operated the foreign aid program for the Government of Botswana and served as the first full-time staff economist for the Ways and Means Committee of the US House of Representatives. He also taught at Murdoch University, in Australia, and ran his own business. He earned a bachelors degreee in economics at Tulane University and a master's degree in International Economics at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies. For the last 21 years, Arthur has been a Certified Financial Planner® with a focus on investments and financial planning for families and individuals. He serves the entire Washington, DC area, including Bethesda, Potomac and Rockville MD. Arthur is a member and former board member of the Financial Planning Association of the National Capital Area.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.