Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Closing The Loop On REIT Prices And Discount Rates

Sep. 12, 2023 6:30 AM ETARE, AVB, BXP, FRT, NNN, O, SAFE, SRC, WPC4 Comments
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Requiring that the value of discounted cash earnings is near the Net Asset Value explains why REITs are generally priced near NAV.
  • It makes sense for the market to assign less value to future growth than to base cash earnings.
  • Modeling these aspects provides some insight into which REIT sectors are opportunistic today.
  • I do much more than just articles at High Yield Landlord: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

REIT. Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot

Discount rates matter centrally for nearly all investments, and have been a focus for me. My ongoing work on Safehold (SAFE) has directed my attention their way even more strongly.

Setting those rates is key to the valuation

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial

We are the largest and best-rated real estate investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

A close-up of a logo Description automatically generated with low confidence

This article was written by

R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
5.24K Followers
R Paul Drake brings a retiree perspective to his writing. After investing via employer tax-deferred plans for several decades, he has in recent years broadened into a variety of more focused investments. Paul is a life-long reader of works on economics, finance, and investment. He embraces a value-investing approach, which led him to join the team of authors at High Yield Landlord and to learn to analyze REITs. Most of his writing at present is focused on REITs.

          Paul brings substantial experience in research, and in understanding and developing models of uncertain systems, from his decades working as a physicist. He wrote his first Monte Carlo model aimed at investments in 2006. He has intensively researched and modeled a wide variety of portfolio options. Among other degrees, he holds a doctorate in physics and a bachelors in philosophy. His career began with running large projects for a major research laboratory, and continued with a long, and award-winning run as a professor at the University of Michigan. He has authored nearly 300 articles published in formal academic journals, and two editions of a textbook.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NNN,SRC,WPC,ARE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 7:15 AM
Premium
Comments (11.03K)
Good stuff Paul
Still no O or ADC ?
I assume you find NNN and SRC, both with higher yielding than both Adc and O more appealing ... I can't disagree...
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:19 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.38K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut Thanks. I'm thinking that later this fall I may work over those two just to see. But I don't prefer their business models and so am unlikely to invest.
Cheers!... Paul
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 7:13 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.19K)
Great analysis. Thanks,
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:16 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (5.38K)
@gastro4 You are welcome and thanks for commenting!
Best wishes... Paul
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.