Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DocGo: Preventing Onboarding Problem From Turning Into A Crisis (Rating Downgrade)

Sep. 11, 2023 10:36 PM ETDocGo Inc. (DCGO)1 Comment
Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
440 Followers

Summary

  • DocGo was rewarded a no-bid contract by the NYC to provide medical care for the migrants, but this large contract is facing the risk of being revoked as of late.
  • The management took the direction to be deeply involved in the contracts related to migrants and border control, leading to more uncertainty about its costs and cash flow.
  • The current market price of DocGo's stock is bearish, approaching the bottom of the bearish scenario.

DocGo Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Van in New York City

Anne Czichos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

DocGo's recently declared pursuit of large contracts in relation to the migrant situation and border control has deep implications for its revenue and costs in the next few years. Should it succeed or not, the path is not going to

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
440 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
Judoguy
Yesterday, 10:58 PM
Comments (225)
I bought it sold and now I wouldn't touch it with someone else's money!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.