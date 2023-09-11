Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rivian: I'm Willing To Bet On This Dip; Initiating Coverage At Buy

Sep. 11, 2023 10:38 PM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)2 Comments
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.54K Followers

Summary

  • Rivian is a smaller player in the EV market compared to Tesla, but at only 7% of current U.S. vehicle sales, the EV market is large enough for multiple players.
  • The company is ramping up production of its more profitable R1S model, while still also delivering its enterprise delivery vehicles.
  • Rivian's main challenge is scaling production and improving gross margins, but it has made progress and aims to achieve positive gross profits in 2024.
  • The stock trades at roughly half of Tesla's revenue multiple.

Electric Vehicle Company Rivian Sets IPO

Spencer Platt

One of the things I've repeated throughout this year is that the high interest-rate environment is not the right time to invest in speculative plays. At face value, Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) looks everything like pure speculation: a heavily

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.54K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

N
Natturner1966
Yesterday, 10:47 PM
Premium
Comments (3.43K)
Made in America by hard working Americans. No unions yet, although UAW are desperately trying to break in. Georgia plant should be online in 2026.
BullsDividends profile picture
BullsDividends
Yesterday, 10:43 PM
Comments (542)
Love the RIVIANS. Long here
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.