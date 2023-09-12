Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Big Depreciation Nips Goldwind In Disposal Plan For Self-Developed Wind Farm

Summary

  • The wind power equipment giant said it will raise 881 million yuan by spinning off a wind farm it built in Jiangxi province, far less than the facility’s assessed value two years ago.
  • The company’s gross profit margin fell to a 10-year low in the first half of the year as it struggles with stiff competition.

A row of wind turbines in rural Spain towards sunset

Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

By Doug Young

Wind may be a major clean energy source of the future, but it’s hardly a breeze for investors trying to earn profits by building new wind farms.

Wind power equipment maker

