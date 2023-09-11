Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

It Really Is As Simple As Employment

Sep. 11, 2023 11:35 PM ETVO, MDY, IJH, IWR, BMVP, FNX, EZM, RYJ, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, IVOO, GRPM, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, USMF, SPMD, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, TPLC, AFMC, SMDY, SQEW, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, IWP, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, ARKK, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, BOSS, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, BFTR, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, IWS, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, NVQ, YPS, IMCV, MDYV, IVOV, XMVM, XMLV, SYLD, VUSE, QVAL, ONEV, ONEY, NUMV, WBIY, SDVY, VFVA, DVLU, DDIV, VRAI, HOMZ, FOVL, TPHD, TMDV, STLV, LSAT, FSMO, RSPT, ACTV, AFSM, AVUV, BAPR, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USVM, TLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
Todd Sullivan profile picture
Todd Sullivan
7.48K Followers

Summary

  • Market sentiment has improved from record lows of early June ’23 using the S&P 500 Net Non-Commercial Futures Positions (weekly data from Feb 2015) as the measure.
  • The spike in the T-Bill rate (3mo) made little sense unless one viewed this as part of algorithmic hedging of short T-Bills/long 5yr-10yr Treasuries.
  • The consensus and the media are obsessed with the market’s short-term trend. In the discussion, the most important market predictor is ignored. That predictor is the long-term trend of employment.

Recruiting and hiring the right people, human resource management concept. HR professionals identify the best candidates, ensure they meet job requirements and select the best talent.

Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock via Getty Images

Market sentiment has improved from record lows of early June ’23 using the S&P 500 Net Non-Commercial Futures Positions (weekly data from Feb 2015) as the measure.

Fear began to creep in as the

This article was written by

Todd Sullivan profile picture
Todd Sullivan
7.48K Followers
Todd Sullivan is a Massachusetts-based value investor and Co-Founder and General Partner in Rand Strategic Partners. He looks for investments he believes are selling for a discount to their intrinsic value given their current situation and future prospects. He holds them until that value is realized or the fundamentals change in a way that no longer supports his original thesis. His blog features his various ideas and general commentary and he updates readers on their progress in a timely fashion. His commentary has been seen in the online versions of the Wall St. Journal, New York Times, CNN Money, Business Week, Crain's NY and others. He has also appeared on Fox Business News and is a RealMoney.com contributor. He has twice presented at Bill Ackman's Harbor investment Conference and is a regular presenter at the Manual of Ideas "Best Ideas" conferences. Visit his sites: ValuePlays (http://valueplays.net/) , Rand Strategic Partners (http://randstrategicpartners.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.