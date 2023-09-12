Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IonQ Isn't Worth The Risk

Sep. 12, 2023 1:01 AM ETIonQ, Inc. (IONQ)9 Comments
Summary

  • IonQ's revenue has grown from $2 million to $16.4 million in the last year, with forecasts predicting $19 million in 2023 and potentially $87 million by 2025.
  • The company is still far from profitability, reporting a net loss of $113.7 million and negative free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA.
  • IONQ faces fierce competition in the quantum computing industry from companies like IBM, Intel, Microsoft, and Google, and will need to generate a marketable, profitable product to succeed.
Before delving into IonQ's (NYSE:IONQ) prospects, it's crucial to understand quantum computing. Unlike classical computers that deal with binary bits (0s and 1s), quantum computers utilize quantum bits or qubits. These qubits harness the peculiar properties of quantum mechanics, creating complex, multidimensional computational spaces. This substantial computing

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

S
Smithn Wesson
Today, 1:21 AM
Comments (1.31K)
A lot of people do not understand quantum computation.

It is transformative technology.

I'm glad that people do not understand.

That keeps the price of the stock down, allowing me to buy more.

Am I buying a lot right at $20? Probably not. Not unless it settles in for a while.

But any big dips, this is a buy.

There are a lot of duds out there. Poorly capitalized companies.

This includes RGTI and QBTS, and others.

But IONQ is not in that category.

IONQ will achieve quantum advantage. This will become a successful company.
BasedCapitalist profile picture
BasedCapitalist
Today, 1:20 AM
Comments (550)
There is no risk for me because I bought the SPAC and more at the lows, and have already sold half and recovered my initial investment. I'll hold the rest forever but it will probably turn into IBM, Amazon or Google stock at some point. You don't need to have field experience to understand that quantum will change everything, and that IonQ is the highest quality pure-play that essentially provides insurance to companies, organizations and governments against being unprepared for the coming disruption. People trust IonQ because Dr. Monroe is a super-genius who will one day be immortalized in giant statues and maybe even on the $100 bill. This is one of the best-run growth companies around with exceptional management, no debt, a well-funded runway and a path to profitability.
M
Millionairee
Today, 1:12 AM
Premium
Comments (9)
Wow. You don't know IONQ like at all except for just numbers. IONQ uses totally different tech with what you covered on your article which is superconductor type of quantum computers. That said, IONQ has nothing to do with LK-99. And the hype of LK-99 is rather good news for IONQ cuz It isn't using superconductor for its computers.
BasedCapitalist profile picture
BasedCapitalist
Today, 1:22 AM
Comments (550)
@Millionairee Right, LK-99 would've been very bad news for IonQ. The fact that IonQ stock did well during the hype is either a testament to the ignorance of investors or the strength of IonQ.
P
ProfEd
Today, 1:23 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (570)
@Millionairee If competition is that fierce from the big guys and they have built a better mousetrap, are there any chances of a buyout/partnership?
S
Smithn Wesson
Today, 1:27 AM
Comments (1.31K)
@ProfEd

It's not that fierce, not yet anyway.

IBM and Google are both doing superconducting silicon, which is a different technology.

Only IONQ and Honeywell are doing ion traps.

Ion traps have a lot of advantages over superconducting silicon.

We don't know for sure which technology will be most successful. There is risk. But there's also a tremendous upside if this turns out right.
