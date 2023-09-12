Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple Stock: China Woes Are Just The Tip Of The Iceberg

Sep. 12, 2023
Ahan Vashi
Summary

  • Ahead of its much-awaited iPhone 15 launch event, Apple lost $200 billion in market capitalization last week on news of China banning iPhone use for government and state agency employees.
  • While financial damage from this move is unlikely to rock Apple's boat,  the Chinese government's actions open up the possibility of a blanket ban down the road.
  • In relation to China, Huawei is making a comeback with the Mate 60 series. And Huawei's re-emergence coupled with government actions look set to hurt the iPhone 15 upgrade cycle.
  • The China news is a warning shot, and Apple is now firmly caught between the line of fire in the US-China trade war. However, Apple's China woes maybe just the tip of the iceberg.
  • Apple is priced for perfection heading into a potential recession (consumer spending slump), and the risk/reward in AAPL stock is skewed to the downside.
Introduction

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is all set to launch the "iPhone 15" today [12th September 2023], and investors have a lot of expectations from this upcoming upgrade cycle with Apple stock priced at ~30x forward P/E despite showing negative sales growth throughout 2023.

Ahan Vashi
Comments (1)

camcap
Today, 9:15 AM
Or how about this, Chinese citizens love for the iPhone is stronger than ever, and their fear of a CCP potential lockdown of Iphone15 motivates them to run out and buy one as fast as they can!
