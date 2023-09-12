Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DPST: Watch Out For Renewed Banking Stress

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.67K Followers

Summary

  • The DPST ETF allows investors to place leveraged bets on the regional bank sector. It delivers 3x 1-day return of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index.
  • The regional bank crisis may be brewing again as commercial bank deposits decline in recent weeks and unrealized losses on investment securities rise due to elevated interest rates.
  • Investors holding the Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) should consider selling due to potential downside if the crisis flares up.

Run On The Bank

Hulton Archive

The regional bank crisis was the main topic of many finance discussions back in March, as several regional banks failed from a combination of unrealized securities losses and deposit flight. Although the problems are not front-page news at the

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.67K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.