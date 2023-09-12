PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

Healthcare real estate investment trust Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) is an attractive investment for passive income investors, in my view, because the trust benefits from long-term aging trends in the population and has seen a recovery of portfolio metrics after the Covid pandemic.

The trust is well-managed, and its health care properties throw off a considerable amount of cash flow on a recurring basis that suggests that the dividend is not only well-covered, but has room to grow.

The trust has so far not increased its dividend, but with a recovery in the Senior Living segment underway, I think the trust could soon be able to offer passive income investors dividend growth.

Taking into account that the trust’s stock trades near 52-week lows, I am accumulating VTR for my passive income portfolio.

Rating History

My last coverage on Ventas occurred in September 2022, resulting in a Buy rating and my coverage was titled Ventas: 4.1% Yield, Low Valuation, Dip-Buying Opportunity in which I pointed to the 80+ population growth opportunity for the healthcare REIT.

Taking into account that the trust is seeing a strong ongoing recovery in its core Senior Living segment and raised its net operating income guidance for 2023, I think a return to dividend growth will ultimately be possible and drive a re-rating for Ventas' stock.

Portfolio Composition

At the end of the second quarter, Ventas’ real estate portfolio consisted of nearly 1,400 properties with the biggest segment, by property count and total investment value, being the SHOP segment.

SHOP stands for Senior Housing Operating Portfolio and consolidates the REIT’s Senior Living operations. This segment produced $703 million in adjusted net operating income in the second quarter and is also the largest segment in terms of net operating income contribution.

Portfolio Overview (Ventas Inc.)

SHOP Experiencing Strong Recovery After Covid, NIO Uplift Potential Could Lead To Re-Rating

Ventas’ Senior Living facilities suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic, but the segment is in a strong recovery upswing. The segment’s properties delivered 14% same-store net operating income growth, which was by far the largest 2Q-23 segment growth in Ventas’ portfolio.

Due to improving performance (primarily because of higher revenues per occupied room), Ventas increased its 2023 YoY same-store net operating income growth guidance from 6.0-9.0% to 6.5-9.5%.

Same-Store Net Operating Income Growth (Ventas Inc.)

Ventas has an opportunity to increase its net operating income in the income moving forward due to favorable cost and revenue trends in the segment. The trust guided for $291 million in net operating income upside in its Senior Living business as occupancy rates continue to recover and expense control measures take effect.

This implies a whopping 41% upside in segment net operating income, and it could be a catalyst not only for a net operating income uplift, but also for Ventas’ stock to re-rate higher and for the trust to return to growing its dividend.

Net Operating Income Recovery Opportunity (Ventas Inc.)

Dividend Coverage And High Degree Of Implied Dividend Safety

Ventas covers its dividend comfortably with normalized funds from operations, but the trust is not growing its pay-out and I think this has held the stock back lately.

In the last twelve months, the REIT earned $2.98 per share in normalized funds from operations and paid out a dividend of only $1.80 per share. The trust slashed its dividend by 43% in 2020 in response to the Covid pandemic and has since not made an effort to raise its pay-out, even though it could.

If you look at the dividend pay-out table below, you can see that Ventas' portfolio produces rather table cash flow (funds from operations) while the trust’s pay-out fell into a very narrow range of 59-62% in the last year. This indicates that the trust has considerable potential to raise its dividend if Ventas can unlock its net operating income potential in the Senior Living business.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

FFO Projection And Multiple

Ventas expects to see between $2.92 and 3.02 per share in normalized funds from operations in 2023, reflecting YoY upside of 1%, in the top case. The implied funds from operations multiple is 14.2x compared to 16.8x in July.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) sees $3.48 to $3.59 in normalized funds from operations for 2023, implying a funds from operations multiple of 23.0x.

Taking into account the much lower valuation of Ventas as well as the potential for dividend growth, I think passive income investors should consider VTR.

Ventas And What Might Go Wrong

Ventas has floating-rate debt exposure that could result in higher costs if the central bank continues to increase interest rates. Floating-rate debt accounted for 12% ($1.65 billion) of total debt, so higher rates are a potential headwind for the trust.

On the other side, Ventas has so far managed to keep its funds from operations fairly steady and produces solid dividend coverage which lowers the risk of an investment, in my view.

My Conclusion

Ventas is a well-managed healthcare REIT that profits from long term drivers in the population.

Ventas has a well-performing property portfolio and the trust produces stable funds from operations that are supporting the present $0.45 per share per quarter dividend pay-out.

Ventas' SHOP performance is also improving (double-digit YoY net operating income growth) and the REIT raised its net operating income guidance for 2023.

From a dividend safety point of view, I think Ventas is an excellent bet for passive income investors to prepare for retirement, as the 4.3% yield is both safe and cheap (based on funds from operations).

Ventas’ net operating income uplift in the SHOP segment could ultimately drive a re-rating of Ventas’ stock and allow the trust to return to growing its dividend again.