Nextracker: Industry Positioning, Legislative Tailwinds Are Bullish Factors, Rate Buy

Sep. 12, 2023 2:08 AM ETNextracker Inc. (NXT)FLEX
Zach Bristow
Summary

  • Nextracker is an attractive investment within the cleantech thematic, boasting a global fleet of productive infrastructure and heavy institutional ownership.
  • The company provides solar tracker solutions and software for large-scale solar power installations, with a global network of partners.
  • A buy rating is supported by regulatory tailwinds and projected industry growth, as well as positive financial performance and sentiment.

Investment Summary

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) is an attractive play on solar tracking, offering an attractive risk/reward symmetry to participate in the cleantech thematic. NXT is a carve-out from Flex Ltd (FLEX) and listed

Zach Bristow
Equity strategist, global equities, at Bernard Family Office. Analyzing market trends to tell investors what's the best investments based on macroeconomic, idiosyncratic factors.Shoot me a message to talk trade ides or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NXT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

