Introduction

I currently use the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (EZM), which I reviewed in early 2022 (article link) for my goal of providing Alpha over my other Mid-Cap exposure via the Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF), which I hold as a Core holding for non-large-Cap US exposure and was reviewed about one year ago (article link). I like the Mid-Cap segment of the US stock market, not that I have ignored the Large-Cap stocks altogether. History has favored Mid-cap and Small-Cap stocks over their Large-Cap cousins.

Coming as no surprise, while Mid-Cap stocks are on top since 1972, Large-Cap has been the best performers for over a decade. While the markets have changed in complexation over the past 50 years, reversion-to-the-mean still might exist and that favors Mid-Cap stocks outperforming sometime, though when is the great unknown. Using a multifactor ETF like Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) could aid in the switch over as the Mid-Cap Value stocks that VFMF invests in have beaten Large-Cap stocks over the past three years. That said, Vanguard classifies their ETF as a Mid-Cap Blend, not Value. My purpose behind this review was to see if multi-factoring was better than the more-focused factor ETFs I recently reviewed. My conclusion is it is not, thus my Hold rating.

Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF review

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

The investment seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in U.S. common stocks with the potential to generate higher returns relative to the broad U.S. equity market by investing in stocks with relatively strong recent performance, strong fundamentals, and low prices relative to fundamentals as determined by the advisor. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Russell 3000 Index. Vanguard Wellington Fund - Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF was formed on February 13, 2018 and is domiciled in the United States.

VFMF has $171m in AUM and has somewhat high fee (18bps) for a Vanguard ETF. The TTM yield is 2.2%.

Vanguard describes the investment approach of their ETF as:

Advisor uses a rules-based quantitative model to evaluate U.S. common stocks and construct a U.S. equity portfolio that seeks to achieve exposure to multiple factors.

After applying an initial screen to remove the most volatile stocks in the universe, stocks are then selected according to their equally weighted ranking across three targeted factors; momentum-stocks that exhibit strong recent performance, quality-stocks that exhibit strong fundamentals, and value-stocks with low prices relative to fundamentals.

Portfolio includes a diverse mix of stocks representing many different market capitalizations (large, mid, and small), market sectors, and industry groups, and holds hundreds of names to diversify idiosyncratic stock risk.

Portfolio is rebalanced as needed to maintain consistent exposure to the targeted factors.

Seeks long-term capital appreciation.

When looking for ETFs that can generate Alpha, even for factored ones, I like them to be independent of an index like VFMF is. That said, understanding their investment approach is critical and asking yourself questions about their posted strategy is part of the due diligence. Point #1 is a good example and provides little detail into the quantitative model use. That is expected as that is where they hope to generate the Alpha. Investors see the results in the returns achieved and the hope their "black box" works in all market conditions. Point #2 comes with more detail and is covered next; the rest of the points could apply to any ETF, thus provide little insight into the ETFs operation.

They list these screening factors:

Value: Measured by book value/price, forward earnings/price, operating cash flows/price (for non-financials only). When I am comparing ETFs, especially Value focused to their index-based competitors, these are the top metrics I use. There better be a clear difference.

Measured by book value/price, forward earnings/price, operating cash flows/price (for non-financials only). When I am comparing ETFs, especially Value focused to their index-based competitors, these are the top metrics I use. There better be a clear difference. Momentum: Measured by total returns from month T-12 to month T-1, total returns from month T-7 to month T-1, and the intercept from a 1-year regression of stock returns on their regional benchmark. Personally, while this factor is great, I haven't found where it has a long-term positive effect on the results many times.

Measured by total returns from month T-12 to month T-1, total returns from month T-7 to month T-1, and the intercept from a 1-year regression of stock returns on their regional benchmark. Personally, while this factor is great, I haven't found where it has a long-term positive effect on the results many times. Quality: For financials, they measure the return on equity and share issuance. For non-financials, it is measured by return on equity, gross profitability, change in net operating assets, and leverage. Quality is in the eye-of-the-beholder. While agreeing ROE is important, how the firm is financed effects that measure, decreasing its usefulness as I see it.

For financials, they measure the return on equity and share issuance. For non-financials, it is measured by return on equity, gross profitability, change in net operating assets, and leverage. Quality is in the eye-of-the-beholder. While agreeing ROE is important, how the firm is financed effects that measure, decreasing its usefulness as I see it. Volatility screen: It removes the 20% most volatile names within each market cap grouping and equally across sectors. While this should dampen drawdowns, it probably does the same when the market is strong. Like momentum, it cuts both ways.

Holdings review

Vanguard provides sector allocations with a comparison to the R3000 Index, which they benchmark against (not invest by).

advisors.vanguard.com sectors

While I think momentum factors would overweight Technology stocks, the quality and volatility factors must be overpowering that or the underweight is a function of delayed rebalancing. VFMF has a greater concentration in both Energy and Consumer Discretionary stocks, two sectors tied closer to the economy than other sectors. A useful exercise when comparing funds is seeing how their sector allocations differ as those allocations, along with potential shifts in style (market-cap, Growth/Value) are what drive the final results an investor will see in their portfolio.

Top holdings

advisors.vanguard.com; compiled by Author

These stocks account for 18+% of the portfolio, out of a total of 489 stocks at this time. That allocation almost matches the weight of the bottom half of the portfolio. I was sorry to see sectors were not included by security for this ETF as is usually the case from Vanguard. With only six stocks over 1% in weight, I am not concerned about any stock driving up or down the ETF's results. If that was not the case, researching the "overweight" positions would be recommended.

Distributions review

seekingalpha.com DVDs

After payouts being somewhat static, from the start of 2022, there has been a nice bump up, though the yield is still just over 2%. With what I consider a low yield, the payout pattern is of less concern. Seeking Alpha gives these results an "A+" grade, with the recent growth rates driving that result.

Overall, this ETF grades well across four of the five areas measured.

seekingalpha.com VFMF homepage

Investor looking to establish a large position, please note the C- grade for liquidity. Average trading volume for the past 90 days has averaged below 5000 shares daily.

How VFMF’s strategy effects the portfolio

Here I will show how the screens used by VFMF moved important characteristics of the portfolio compared to two benchmark invested ETFs.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF (VTHR)

SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF (MDY)

The first invests in the benchmark that VFMF measures itself against; the second the benchmark that represents the Mid-Cap Blend classification.

advisors.vanguard.com

Market-Cap wise, VFMF does not match-up well against either of the index-based ETFs. That is also the case for the Value/Growth allocations. The point I wanted to make is VFMF's strategy can affect these two important portfolio components. Since that could also be the case for sector allocations, that is shown next.

morningstar.com; compiled by Author

Compared to VTHR, there are four sectors where the allocation differs by 5% or more; there are three compared to MDY, with only Energy occurring in both comparisons.

Portfolio strategy

I mentioned that VFMF is ranked third by the Seeking Alpha's proprietary Quant Ratings, behind two Quality-only-focused ETFs, which I recently covered:

I added the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF, a true Mid-Cap Index ETF. Except for the EZM ETF, which is classified as a MC Value ETF, the others are all MC Blends. The next charts show all the Quant grades for these ETFs.

seekingalpha.com Quant grades

I like the strategy that an investor should hold some ETFs as Core holdings and others to generate Alpha. Core ETFs would be like the VXF ETF or MDY ETF, ones that invest in a board index with limited rules. Adding VFMF or listed ETFs that use selected factors to possibly outpace the Core ETF can then be added to whatever weight each investor prefers. This is how these six compares. Data goes back to when VFQY started in 2018.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Here, the CAGRs align perfectly with the rankings for the Top three ETFs, all of which are ahead of the other three ETFs.

Final thoughts

Picking an Alpha-generating ETF takes some effort. Thanks to the Quant ranking, coming up with a potential list of candidates is much easier. Things to consider when comparing these ETFs should include how their strategy effects at least these composition factors:

Market-cap

Growth vs Value stocks

Sector allocations

Active or Passive stock selection

Factors used (of course)

That said, don't over analyze the data as no ETF will be the best choice 100% of the time as the next chart shows just using the three top ranked ETFs.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Conclusion

When you look at the selection rules between the two Vanguard ETFs, VFQY and VFMF, the main screening difference is momentum and volatility. Since VFMF trails VFQY in most data points and the XMHQ ETF, unless an investor likes the added screens used by the VFMF ETF, it only gets a Hold rating. With VFMF's 3rd ranking within the Mid-Cap Blend segment seeming justified, I will give VFMF ETF a Hold rating at this time.

For those who prefer ETFS with a single factor focus, Vanguard offers that too for either Quality or Momentum.