VICI Properties: Perfect Income Investment For Your Retirement

Sep. 13, 2023 9:00 AM ETVICI Properties Inc. (VICI)ADC, ADC.PR.A, CZR, O, SPY, GLPI, IRM, LAMR, EPR, FCPT7 Comments
Stock Info
Summary

  • VICI Properties is a reliable stock for passive income in retirement, with increasing quarterly dividends and potential for capital appreciation.
  • The stock has a dividend yield of 5.32% and has steadily increased its dividend at a CAGR of 8.31% since 2018. Furthermore, the stock has great dividend growth prospects.
  • The short strangle strategy, involving covered calls and cash-secured puts, can further enhance the yield for investors holding VICI shares. Adding an additional 15% income per year.
  • As such, we believe VICI currently provides an excellent opportunity and we rate the company as a buy.

Introduction

When looking for stocks that provide passive income for your retirement, you are looking for some safer investments that help you sleep at night. VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is a stock that has been adored by many dividend

Stock Info
Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivates positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.For some more investment insights or if you want to message me, feel free to do so on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stock_Inf0Worked for Insider Opportunities for a brief amount of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in VICI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Stock Info
Article Update Today, 9:15 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (437)
Spanishmoss
Today, 9:34 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.5K)
Thoughtful article, thanks… I own VICI and may consider adding. Also eyeing O… it’s always been too expensive for me, or the moment (covid) created uncertainty.

Long Net Lease REITS: WPC VICI
Stock Info
Today, 9:38 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (437)
@Spanishmoss Thanks for reading!

I've written a similar article on $O a while back and since then the stock has become even more attractive. O definitely has a longer history, but I think VICI might be even more interesting. Tough to say, but they are both wonderful REITs.

Best of luck!
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 9:18 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (88)
I enjoyed this write up! Thanks.

I have a smaller position in VICI but looking to continue adding shares here since I believe it's a great buy at this level.
Stock Info
Today, 9:27 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (437)
@The Gaming Dividend Thanks for reading! I will do more dividend-related write-ups in the future!

The income potential with VICI is huge.

Best of luck!
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 9:09 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.65K)
Great article. VICI is my biggest holding
Stock Info
Today, 9:17 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (437)
@The Dividend Collectuh Thanks, Dividend Collectuh!

Nice to see a comment from another SA Contributor below my article! While I'm not a dividend investor, stocks like O and VICI jumped on my radar as they are great value stocks at the moment.

I think having VICI as your biggest holding is definitely justifiable right now!

Best of luck!
