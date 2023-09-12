Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

September Could Offer Strategic Investment Opportunities Despite Historic Market Volatility

Sep. 12, 2023 2:50 AM ET
Frank Holmes profile picture
Frank Holmes
4.05K Followers

Summary

  • September historically has the worst performance for stocks, but this year could be different with reduced recession concerns and positive sector trends.
  • Companies are becoming less worried about a recession, and the era of rate hikes may be nearing its end, which could be positive for equities.
  • The U.S. manufacturing and services sectors are showing signs of resilience and adaptability, indicating a potential buying opportunity for investors.

German calendar 2023 September 1 with calculator Friday Saturday

Santje09/iStock via Getty Images

It’s common knowledge that September has historically been a challenging month for stocks, regardless of the timeframe. Since 1928, the S&P 500 has closed down 52 times in September, more than in any other month, according to Yardeni Research. Looking at

This article was written by

Frank Holmes profile picture
Frank Holmes
4.05K Followers
Frank Holmes is a Canadian-American investor, venture capitalist and philanthropist. He is CEO and chief investment officer of U.S. Global Investors, a publicly traded investment company based in San Antonio, TX, that oversees more than $4 billion in assets (Nasdaq: GROW). He is known for his expertise in gold and precious metals and launching unique investment products. Holmes also serves as executive chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies, the first publicly traded cryptocurrency mining company (TSX.V: HIVE).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.