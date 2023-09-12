Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PennantPark Investment: A Growing 12%+ Yielder

Young Investor Analytics
Summary

  • PennantPark Investment Corporation has seen a decline in the percentage of its portfolio included on the watch list, indicating improving credit quality.
  • PNNT has a well-diversified portfolio, but with a substantial exposure to equities. However, management has committed to reducing the percentage of equity investments in the portfolio.
  • PNNT offers an attractive dividend yield of around 12.71% and has a solid net investment income coverage ratio, supporting its dividend stability.
filadendron/E+ via Getty Images

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE:PNNT) is a business development company (BDC) operating in what it describes as the core mid-market segment. The BDC offers a highly attractive dividend yield and has recently reported a substantial decline in the percentage of its portfolio included

Young Investor Analytics
I am a young individual investor with a strong focus on long-term wealth creation. My investment strategy revolves around  selecting stocks with strong growth potential and stable dividend yields. I firmly believe that patience is key, allowing my investments to compound over time. For me, dividends play a vital role in generating income and bolstering my overall portfolio value. I carefully select companies with strong fundamentals and a consistent history of dividend payouts. In my writing here, I principally focus on financial stocks including banks and BDCs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

