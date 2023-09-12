Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tractor Supply: A Proven Blue Chip Dividend Stock For Your Dividend Growth

Sep. 12, 2023 3:09 AM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)
Kody's Dividends
Summary

  • Founded during the Great Depression, Tractor Supply has endured countless recessions, wars, and pandemics.
  • The company's sustainable dividend payout ratio is going to remain largely unchanged from 2022 to 2023.
  • The niche retailer has posted solid financial results through the first half of 2023.
  • Using my assumptions in the discounted cash flows model and dividend discount model, I estimate that shares of Tractor Supply are trading at a 3% discount to fair value.
  • Tractor Supply's 1.9% dividend yield, high-single-digit annual earnings growth potential, and reasonable valuation could offer strong returns for dividend growth investors.

As an almost entirely dividend growth-focused investor, my goal is to fill my portfolio from top to bottom with steadily growing businesses that possess robust fundamentals. That's because such characteristics support my goal of

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being an analyst for The Motley Fool back in June 2021 under my real name of Kody Kester. As a display of my gratitude, I will still be writing one article a month for SA starting in July 2022.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

