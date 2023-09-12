andreswd/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Looking back, it's been too long since I first penned:

[....] At approximately 35x its 2021 earnings, there is already a lot of optimism being priced into the stock. Put simply, at this valuation, a lot needs to go right over the coming twelve months to reward shareholders.

At the time, it would have been close to unimaginable the path that PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) would have taken, which would see its stock dropping 80%.

Author's performance

Whilst I believe its stock was hyped up, I didn't imagine it falling so dramatically. I have to wonder, how long until PagSeguro returns to +$40 per share?

What about now? For the most part, its narrative hasn't dramatically changed. It's still introducing value-added products and services to cater to the evolving requirements of its clients, from individual micro-entrepreneurs to larger businesses.

But what has substantially changed is the confidence with which investors can back its growth narrative. In other words, yes, PagSeguro is trading cheaply on an earnings basis, but it's cheap for a reason.

In fact, to further complicate matters, PagSeguro looks optically cheap on a P/E metric, because it capitalizes its cost basis and then amortizes them over a 5-year period.

And to be clear, I recognize that I'm the only person on SA to have a hold rating in this stock in the past 3 long years.

And I'm not being a contrarian for contrarian's sake. Rather, the uncertainty surrounding the sustainability of its revenue growth rates plus its lackluster clean cash flow generation leave me on the side in this name.

PagSeguro's Near-term Prospects

PagSeguro is a financial technology provider in Brazil that offers a digital ecosystem for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Their ecosystem combines payment solutions, financial services, and digital banking features. PagSeguro operates as a full acquirer company, providing payment solutions through POS devices and e-commerce. They also offer a digital platform with various business management solutions, including checkout services, split payments, and inventory management. In addition, PagSeguro serves as a cross-border payment service provider.

Furthermore, PagSeguro provides multiple digital banking services such as checking and savings accounts, card issuance, investments, and insurance. They offer free digital accounts with features like bill payments. PagSeguro's ecosystem enables merchants to not only accept payments but also grow and manage their businesses efficiently.

The problem here is that despite PagSeguro's simplified onboarding process aimed at catering to underserved merchants in Brazil, it appears that PagSeguro is in actuality losing merchants, see below.

PAGS Q2 2023

Followers of my work will be well aware of the importance I place on a strong customer adoption curve as a sign of a company's general health. And there isn't much optimism to be found in this adoption curve.

It should be noted that for their part, PagSeguro declares that it's their choice to be more selective in seeking clients with higher unit economics, allowing for a greater amount of churn.

Nonetheless, one way or another, it appears that its financials are moving in the wrong direction.

Where Will PagSeguro's Revenue Growth Rates Stabilize At?

PAGS revenue growth rates

The graphic above shows PagSeguro's revenue growth rates as reported in Reais. And what you see is that PagSeguro's growth rates are fizzling out at a very rapid rate.

This time last year, investors could count on PagSeguro for more than 40% CAGR. This time around, investors would positively cheer for 15% CAGR, provided they could, with a high degree of confidence, believe that those rates were sustainable, and not simply a function of its comparables becoming easier.

And that's the crux of the matter, investors are skeptical. And this will continue to be translated into its valuation.

PAGS Stock Valuation - Strong Cash Flows, With a But

PagSeguro's business model produces strong cash flows. For example, during Q2 2023 PagSeguro's cash flow from operations reached around $R464 million, which is approximately $95 million. The problem, though, is that all those cash flows are plowed back into the business, either as capex or as capitalization of intangibles.

And these intangibles are then amortized over a 5-year period. In other words, the business trades on a very low P/E multiple, but all its E, or earnings, have to be plowed back into the business, as it's just accounting earnings, not backed by much cash.

The Bottom Line

While I initially saw potential in the stock, it's disheartening to witness its dramatic 80% drop in value. The optimism that once surrounded PagSeguro has faded, and it raises the question of when, if ever, the stock will rebound to its previous levels above $40 per share.

While PagSeguro continues to introduce value-added products and services, the confidence in its growth narrative has eroded significantly.

Yes, it appears cheap when considering its price-to-earnings ratio, but this is deceptive as PagSeguro capitalizes its costs and amortizes them over five years.

Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding the sustainability of its revenue growth rates and its lackluster clean cash flow generation leave me cautious about the stock's future.

PagSeguro's financials, including customer adoption rates, are not moving in the right direction, and its revenue growth rates have significantly slowed.

Given all the challenging matters, I find myself hesitant to invest in this name.