Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Under the insightful leadership of CEO Tal Jacobson, Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) has made remarkable advancements in the digital advertising domain, consistently outperforming industry expectations. A recent quarter stands as evidence of Perion's agility in identifying and capitalizing on profitable market opportunities. Perion's success hinges on a blend of strategic diversification, timely technological investments, and exemplary operational execution. This article delves into the technical evaluation of Perion to determine the stock price's future trajectory and pinpoint investment prospects. Notably, the stock price has ascended from a pronounced rounding bottom and continues to display strength.

A Dive into Strategic Diversification and Robust Revenue Growth

Under the leadership of CEO Tal Jacobson, Perion has once again demonstrated its capability to consistently outpace the industry. The second quarter of 2023 was particularly significant, with a 22% growth in revenue and a 45% surge in adjusted EBITDA. This underscores Perion's nimbleness in tapping into profitable market segments, further powered by a well-crafted diversification strategy, technology investments, and robust execution.

Several milestones marked the Q2 2023 performance. CTV revenue skyrocketed by 104% year-over-year, reaching $7.2 million and accounting for 7% of Display Advertising revenue, up from 4% last year. Retail Media revenue, too, showed an impressive 63% growth, hitting $10.1 million. The Average Daily Searches jumped by 68% from the previous year, with the Search Advertising publishers' roster growing by 28%. Perion's AI-driven solution, SORT®, made a notable imprint with an 84% growth, making up 21% of Display Advertising revenue.

In Q2 2023, revenue numbers hit $178.47 million, a rise of 22% compared to Q2 2022. Although the net income for this quarter depicted a slight decline with $21.41 million, as illustrated in the chart below, the general trend for net income is ascending, highlighting promising profitability prospects for Perion. Contributing to this was a substantial rise in Display Advertising revenue, spurred by increments in video and CTV revenue streams. Search Advertising revenue, accounting for 44% of total revenue, also witnessed an uptick. The Traffic Acquisition Costs (TAC) amounted to $101.5 million, representing 57% of revenue, showing an improved margin due to optimized product mix and media buying strategies. GAAP net income touched $21.4 million, showing a 10% growth, while non-GAAP net income stood at $42.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations both saw significant growth, reinforcing Perion's strong financial standing.

Data by YCharts

Decoding Long-term Bottom Formation

The long-term forecast for Perion, as illustrated in the monthly chart below, leans heavily towards bullish sentiments. This chart showcases a pronounced rounding bottom pattern from 2016 to 2020. Following the formation of this pattern, the price soared to impressive heights. Breaking past the rounding bottom's neckline at $7 in 2020 signaled the significance of this pattern, as the price quickly surged. This pronounced rebound suggests that Perion's market is poised to stay bullish.

Perion Monthly Chart (stockcharts.com)

In 2020 and 2021, Perion's stock saw substantial growth, largely attributed to the firm's solid financial outcomes and strategic decisions. Perion's unwavering commitment to revenue diversification and its adeptness in mergers and acquisitions has elevated investor trust. The shift towards digital advertising and the growing demand for AI-centric solutions like SORT® have further solidified Perion's market stance. Additionally, the global trend of turning to digital platforms, accelerated by pandemic-related behaviors, has magnified Perion's growth prospects, making its stock a lucrative choice for investors during this period.

This significant price elevation, rooted in the distinct rounding bottom technical pattern, brought the price to face stiff resistance around the $40-$44 mark, from which a correction began. Lately, the market has been oscillating within a defined range, pointing toward price consolidation. The August monthly candle pattern suggests price stagnation. Should the price exceed the August peak, a notable upward trajectory might be observed.

Discovering Key Market Levels for Investors

To gain deeper insight into Perion's bullish trend, observe the weekly chart below, which emphasizes key levels. This chart displays the Fibonacci retracement levels drawn from the 2018 lows of $2.13 up to the 2023 highs of $42.75. Notably, Perion appears to be shaping another rounding bottom prior to a potential rally. This recurring rounding bottom pattern, appearing before price spikes, signifies price vigor. The 38.2% retracement is pinpointed at $27.23, marking a compelling entry point for long-term investors. If the price dips further, the robust support is found at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level, $22.44. Yet, one can't miss the support marked by the red line on the weekly chart, suggesting a foundational price level and potential upward movement. The upward shift of the RSI from the 50 midpoint underscores market robustness and implies an upward trajectory.

PERI Weekly Chart (stockcharts.com)

For a closer look at the near-term perspective, refer to the daily chart below, showcasing the blue channel since May 2023's low of $29.50. A challenge emerging in this scenario is the bear flag formation if the price fails to surpass $37. A market descent below $30 might trigger the bear flag, targeting the aforementioned levels of $27.23 and $22.44. While the monthly chart shows an inside bar and historic price movement remains staunchly bullish, the short-term perspective anticipates further validation. Breaching the $37 threshold would likely kickstart a vigorous upward rally while slipping below $30 might catalyze a downward shift.

For investors, it's worth considering an investment in Perion at its current price, and accumulating holdings should the price gravitate towards $27.23 or $22.44.

PERI Daily Chart (stockcharts.com)

Market Risk

The digital advertising landscape is characterized by its inherent volatility, influenced heavily by shifts in technology, consumer behaviors, and regulatory changes. These factors can drastically affect revenue streams and overall profitability. While Perion's strategy of diversification has its merits, vulnerabilities exist; for instance, a downturn in sectors such as CTV or Retail Media could compromise its financial stability. Additionally, the saturated market, populated with industry giants and emerging startups alike, presents challenges. Disruptions in market dynamics or the introduction of groundbreaking technologies could threaten Perion's standing.

On the other hand, there's an increasing global emphasis on data privacy, with regulations becoming more stringent. This can reshape advertising models, possibly impacting Perion's revenue. Macroeconomic elements, like global financial downturns, can decrease advertising expenditures, further affecting Perion's financial performance. Moreover, the company's heavy dependence on its AI-driven solution, SORT®, exposes it to risks associated with technological hiccups, data breaches, or competitive technologies. While technical analyses currently suggest a bullish trajectory for Perion, it's essential to balance this with a comprehensive understanding of underlying fundamentals, especially as specific patterns like the bear flag could herald potential downturns.

Bottom Line

Perion has carved a distinctive niche in the digital advertising space, delivering results that eclipse industry norms. The latest quarterly results highlight a company that skillfully blends strategic diversification with innovation, leading to impressive revenue numbers and an expanding market footprint. The traction gained by innovations such as SORT® further cements their stature in the industry. The stock price has established a robust foundation with its rounding bottom, indicating a promising long-term bullish trend. While the short-term outlook remains uncertain, the chances of a price increase are more probable. Should the price surpass $37, a significant surge can be anticipated. Conversely, if it dips below $30, the stock price might decline further, presenting an attractive buying window for long-term investors. Investors might consider buying at the current rate and accumulating holdings if the stock price dips to $27.23 or $22.44.