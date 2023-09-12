by_nicholas

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is a diversified casino and gaming stock that has seen improvements in both its top and bottom line results while also making significant investments in the digital space. With the 17-week NFL season kickoff and a highly promoted Formula One event in November, there are a number of growth opportunities for the company to continue delivering solid results. Caesars' leading position in the "watch and bet" space is a significant focus, with its ability to live stream NFL games on its betting mobile app, Caesars Sportsbook, expected to provide considerable momentum. While macroeconomic headwinds may impact consumer purchasing decisions, I remain bullish on this stock, which has rewarded investors with a return of 17.67% over the past five years.

Digital Growth and NFL Streaming Momentum

In my previous article, I provided an overview of Caesars, a prominent player in the gambling industry. The company has been heavily investing in its digital assets, which has resulted in positive outcomes since its rebranding to Caesars Sportsbook. This move combined all of its sports betting assets under one brand. Some updates include the launch of Caesars Palace online iCasino in multiple states, the transition of the Caesars app to the flagship Liberty product, the rollout of a native iOS Sportsbook app, and plans to introduce a shared wallet through a player account management system in 2024. One of the significant growth catalysts for Caesars is the integration of NFL streaming within its mobile sports betting apps.

Sports betting now offers near-real-time streaming and wagering capabilities, reducing latency issues compared to traditional live TV broadcasts. In-app streaming allows for expanded live betting options and prompt odds updates, encouraging more in-game wagers and enhancing sportsbooks' profit margins. This aligns with consumer preferences for convenience and efficiency, allowing seamless streaming and betting on a single screen. The development represents a significant step forward in the sports betting and media ecosystem and could influence future negotiations for sports media rights, positioning Caesars for long-term financial gains.

Financial Update

Caesars has demonstrated financial strength in the last two quarters, with both the top and bottom lines exhibiting upward trends year over year. Regarding the top line, the company reported net revenue of $2.9 billion, which surpassed expectations and increased from the previous year. In Q2 2023, the firm posted an EPS of $0.82, representing a significant YoY increase from $0.16 and indicating the company's enhanced profitability.

Looking at the revenue per segment, it is evident that revenue has increased across all segments over the last six months. Digital has performed exceptionally well, generating $11 million of adjusted EBITDA and marking its first profitable quarter since rebranding to Caesars Sportsbook in Q3 2021. Sports betting and iCasino have also significantly improved, with increased hold and volume. Despite facing stiff competition from new casino openings in certain markets, the regional portfolio delivered $508 million in adjusted EBITDA. The company successfully opened new properties in Danville, Virginia, and Columbus, Nebraska, which saw strong customer demand.

Cash Flow and Debt Improvement

Caesars' levered free cash flow stands at a healthy $1.375 billion TTM. Quarterly levered free cash flow has been consistently positive, barring Q1 in which the company made a substantial debt payment. In the most recent quarter, Q2 2023, the company generated $564.5 million.

Looking at the balance sheet of Caesars, we can see that the company has made some significant improvements over the year. In Q2 2023, the total cash increased to $1.1 billion, up from $1.03 billion YoY. Furthermore, the net debt has reduced to $11.6 billion in Q2, indicating a favourable trend. One of the key contributors to this success is Caesars Entertainment's acquisition of the remaining minority equity interest in Horseshoe Baltimore, which enabled the full repayment of its $250 million Term Loan B. This strategic move has led to a reduction in interest expenses and improved financial stability. The lower debt levels have also provided more flexibility in capital allocation, which can further improve the company's financial strength.

Valuation

Despite a notable decline from its peak at $112.35 in October 2021, Caesars' long-term investors have seen impressive returns over the past five years, averaging 17.67%. The current stock price remains significantly below the Wall Street average price target of $73.67. Additionally, Caesars boasts a low short interest of just 3.21% and an appealing forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, below the consumer discretionary sector median of 14.44. Considering these factors and the promising growth prospects associated with livestream sports betting, there appears to be potential for upward movement in the stock.

Risks

Investors should exercise caution despite some appealing growth indicators. Although Caesars has a positive outlook for its digital business, competition in the online gaming and sports betting sector could threaten its growth and profitability. In addition, ongoing labour negotiations introduce uncertainties that could increase labour costs or disruptions. The Formula One events in November have the potential to be profitable, but they also carry financial risks, especially if they fall short of revenue expectations or face unforeseen challenges. Macroeconomic factors, such as rising energy costs and potential legislative shifts in various states, could also impact its performance. Lastly, despite improving its debt situation, Caesars still bears a significant debt burden from past acquisitions. Failure to manage debt maturities effectively could adversely affect performance.

Final Thoughts

Caesars has demonstrated impressive top and bottom line improvement over the first half of its financial year. It has managed to generate positive cash flow and has been steadily reducing its debt burden. Notably, a significant growth driver on the horizon is its capability to live-stream NFL games through their mobile betting apps for the entire seventeen-week season, which recently commenced. While mindful of macroeconomic challenges affecting consumer spending, the company remains optimistic about its future outlook. I maintain a bullish outlook on this stock due to the company improving its financial trajectory and the growth potential presented by sports betting in the coming months.