Caesars Entertainment: Growth Potential In Livestream Betting And Iconic Sports Events

Sep. 12, 2023 7:00 AM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
642 Followers

Summary

  • Caesars Entertainment has seen improvements in its top and bottom line results and has made significant investments in the digital space.
  • The integration of NFL streaming within its mobile sports betting apps is a significant growth catalyst for Caesars.
  • Caesars has demonstrated financial strength with upward trends in net revenue and profitability, as well as positive cash flow and debt reduction.
  • Cautious of ongoing macroeconomic headwinds and the high competition in the sports betting industry.

Official Wilson NFL ball

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is a diversified casino and gaming stock that has seen improvements in both its top and bottom line results while also making significant investments in the digital space. With the 17-week NFL season kickoff and

This article was written by

I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

