Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enterprise Products Partners: Stable Income In A Rocky Environment

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
1.1K Followers

Summary

  • EPD is a dividend aristocrat that offers investors a safe, and stable income stream.
  • Because of this, the MLP is fairly valued and investors should wait for any signs of share price weakness to add a position.
  • EPD is the only stock that has an A credit rating that offers a >7% yield.
  • EPD had $4 billion in liquidity at the end of Q2 and no debt maturities remaining in 2023.
  • EPD has grown its net income by 32% over the last 5 years and free cash flow by 219% during the same period.
Wooden blocks with "STABLE" text of concept and coins.

Seiya Tabuchi

Introduction

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) in my opinion is probably one of the safest stocks on the planet right now. I don't say that about many. And while I don't hold them in my portfolio, I used to. I actually sold them last

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
1.1K Followers
Not a certified financial advisor. Military veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

n
nfaaf540
Today, 1:47 PM
Comments (8)
Unless you have a personal financial crisis, why would you ever sell EPD?! Just saying.
Detroit Bad Boy profile picture
Detroit Bad Boy
Today, 1:23 PM
Premium
Comments (504)
"investors should wait for any signs of share price weakness to add a position."

Never right here
A
AZ BOY
Today, 1:08 PM
Comments (1.23K)
Totally agree and I own it for 20 years.. it is priced right.. don’t expect share price to be 30.00 later… it is a dividend player and 26 to 28 is the range.. own it forever..
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 1:04 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.62K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article consider following for updates on some of your favorite dividend paying stocks. Also let me know in the comments what you think of EPD and what are some stocks you’re investing in during the current macro environment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.