Foundational Pillars For Owning Axon

Having recently shared work on Axon (NASDAQ:AXON) with you, I'd like to start this discussion with you by defining the three pillars on which our ownership of Axon sits.

Axon has something close to a monopolistic position in the police Taser and Body Cam markets, which has allowed it to wedge itself into law enforcement agencies all over the country and upsell these law enforcement agencies more hardware products (such as Axon Fleet) and software that serves as the connective tissue for Axon's ecosystem of hardware products. Axon has built a Walled-Garden ecosystem, akin to Apple's Walled Garden ecosystem which is painfully difficult to escape from (embedding moat), by selling an ecosystem of hardware products connected by Axon's software suite, which includes products such as digital evidence management and operations management. Axon has barely begun to penetrate its international TAM, new markets such as Federal law enforcement agencies, and commercial enterprise markets, and Axon will likely continue to launch new products in the future, thereby further expanding its already large TAM.

In short, with a business model that possesses exceptional embedding, network effects, and brand moats, I believe Axon will continue to grow domestically and internationally for decades to come.

The Products That Comprise Axon's Walled Garden Ecosystem

Axon Q2 2023 Investor Presentation

In this slide, we can see some of the hardware products that act as the physical infrastructure within which the software suit exists.

The products are inherently symbiotic: customers enjoy benefits from using multiple Axon products in tandem, in the same way you may enjoy benefits from using multiple Apple products (MacBook, magic mouse, iPhone, and Apple software products) in tandem.

This is the "Walled Garden," so to speak, in which users find themselves "trapped" (which represents an embedding moat).

Axon's Software Suite

Axon Q2 2023 Investor Presentation

Axon's software suite of products has steadily grown over the years, and I expect that they will continue to release new products over time, which will further serve to create an "embedding moat" for Axon's business. That is, because a law enforcement agency has collected 10 years' worth of Body and Fleet cam footage in Axon's digital evidence management system, and, because personnel within the agency understand the system very well, there will be a strong disincentive to switch to a new platform, especially when that new platform might not be very compatible with Axon's hardware suite!

With these ideas as our platform, let's turn to an exploration of each pillar of our investment thesis for Axon. As a reminder, those pillars succinctly stated are:

Axon has the large majority of market share in law enforcement body cameras and tasers, which has afforded it the ability to upsell law enforcement agencies around the country on new, compelling products. New compelling products that seamlessly integrate with Axon's existing products have created a Walled Garden ecosystem. Axon's Walled Garden is difficult to escape from once a law enforcement agency embeds itself into it. Axon has multiple growth vectors, i.e., new international regions and new target markets as well as future product launches, via which it will grow at elevated rates for decades to come.

Axon's Dominance In Its Industry

In our original exploration of Axon, I shared a video in which two of Axon's hardware products were featured, Axon Fleet (police dash cam video) and Axon Body (policy body cam video).

Today, I selected another video (more benign/less graphic than many of them out there) that showcases both of these products (not the logos at the top right of the video and how they change as the officer is in his vehicle and as he is on foot). If you're interested, you may watch it here.

As I mentioned in my first review of the business, virtually every single police video, such as the one above, has the Axon logo on it.

In instances where there is no Axon logo, you will find Motorola Solutions, and I've noticed that the video quality and video sound quality are poor in the videos recorded by Motorola. Additionally, it's actually quite difficult to find a Motorola Solutions branded video, and that's the only other brand I've seen (and I've very rarely seen it).

Now, this is important because Axon has been gradually building its aforementioned Walled Garden ecosystem over the last decade or so, vertically integrating various solutions in the law enforcement industry in the process. It is able to sell this vertically-integrated suite of products into its target market with relative ease because it has wedged itself into virtually every police department in the U.S. as of today. Having nearly monopolistic products (such as Body Cam along with Axon's legacy Taser product, which continues to evolve) has afforded Axon the ability to showcase its entire Walled Garden ecosystem (including products like its software suite) to prospective customers, and they've been buying!

Axon Software Sales

Axon Q2 2023 Investor Presentation

This vertical integration/Walled Garden makes it difficult for law enforcement agencies to use multiple vendors. If they're using Body Cam and Fleet Cam from Axon, they will want to use the digital evidence management system (a software product) that is most compatible with these hardware products, and vice versa. And Axon has designed its products such that they interact with seamless compatibility, akin to Apple's design of its hardware and software ecosystem, i.e., the Apple Walled Garden.

Axon's Walled Garden And The Network Effects Thereof

In this section, I will share with you a few excerpts from Axon's call that highlight the attractive nature of Axon's product suite and how it creates the Walled Garden effect I've discussed with you today.

William Power [Analyst]: Maybe, I guess, 2 questions. I guess, first, I'd love to kind of dig into the cloud success. I mean really strong growth there, over 60%. I think in the shareholder letter, you said about 50% of the growth was driven by body cameras. And so I want to just get a perspective of how you think about the continued opportunity just looking at that piece of it. Then the other -- second part of that question is what are the other key drivers within cloud right now? Because it's clear you're having a lot of growth outside of just that body camera piece. Joshua Isner [President of Axon]: I'd say in terms of just growing cloud adoption for us, there's really two elements of it. Number one is making sure that we continue to proliferate hardware in as many different forms as we can that plug into our cloud ecosystem. [This is the "wedging" strategy I discussed above. Excellent hardware products, such as Taser 10 and Axon Body Camera, open the door to software and further product sales.] So the more body cameras we sell into our existing core market but also into international, federal and enterprise, obviously, that will drive more usage of Evidence.com. [This illustrates the Walled Garden effect.] And likewise, the more enterprise software licenses we sell for things like records management, computer-aided dispatch, our justice product, Axon Air licenses, just the more software-only licenses that we continue to roll up here that will continue to provide favorable results as well in our cloud business. [Notably, Axon now sells software in a standalone motion, which was not always the case. Axon started with Tasers and hardware, and, today, it's a full-fledged software business. Having the ability to sell these point solutions so dynamically gives Axon the ability to grow rapidly and wedge into customer wallets more easily than competitors.] So it's really about doing those -- both of those things really well at the same time and the team has done a really nice job of that so far this year. Axon Q2 2023 Earnings Call

Because customers use Axon's hardware, in order to maximize the effectiveness thereof and enhance safety and integrity within their force, they are strongly compelled to select Axon's software products as well.

And because they use Axon's software products, when deciding on new hardware products in the future, keeping in mind the desire to maximize compatibility and effectiveness, these customers choose Axon's software, and so on and so forth.

Furthermore, because Axon builds products that capitalize on "data ops/AI/ML," so to speak, there are robust network effects inherent to the Walled Garden ecosystem. Axon depicts these ideas in the following manner:

Axon's Self-Reinforcing Ecosystem

Axon Q2 2023 Investor Presentation

And with such a robust, diversified set of products now available to customers, Axon can also wedge itself into customers in a variety of ways and build its Walled Garden and associated network effects within customers' organizations over time.

Michael Ng [Analyst]: And I did want to follow up on that along with the comment that Josh made earlier about good momentum in justice. So is it right to interpret that there are customers that are buying the software or the E.com licenses that may not necessarily be part of the body camera or the TASER installed base? And if that's the case, I was just wondering if you could expand on that a little bit more and talk about the opportunity there? Patrick Smith [Founder-CEO]: Let me jump in over Josh. I'm excited on this one. Like, for example, the country of Scotland selected us for their digital evidence management system across police, prosecutor's courts, the whole country and they are not using our body cameras. We've had some similar albeit -- I'm not sure which ones we've specifically disclosed or not but we've had other international agencies move software first. And that's something that we're really proud of. And obviously, our software teams take great pride in that as well that 10 years ago, our software was basically an enabler of our hardware. And now they're both strong on their own and our software products, especially things like Records can stand on their own, although some of the generative AI stuff I alluded to in my comments, are a true game changer. [This enhances/strengthens Go To Market motion materially.] When an agency is using our body cameras and our cloud software, our ability to unlock all the valuable data that's given in those audio, video records for our customers is pretty awesome. [The Walled Garden] And so we think we are very well positioned, and we look forward to coming back with more details. Don't want to get out over my skis but we have been doing some -- we're always inventing and prototyping with our customers and we're just hearing really positive feedback on things that we've not even announced yet. So that growth engine of doing the hardware and the software enables us to do things that you can't do -- if you can't do both those things together. Axon Q2 2023 Earnings Call

This is one of the key benefits of having a "culture of innovation" and, by extension, being a "multi-product business."

Finally, new product adoption is critical to our success. We are gaining traction and we've seen emerging product bookings grow nearly 50% year-over-year. ALPR, auto tagging, Axon Records and Axon Respond, are a few key callouts here. We closed an incredible first half to the year and the outlook for our second half looks very solid. We are on to the next play. [Axon's Spawner Culture creates this expanded/enhanced/strengthened Go To Market motion.] Axon Q2 2023 Earnings Call

I've been discussing the value of being a multi-product business that integrates those products into a single ecosystem often lately; however, for the sake of brevity, I will not delve into this universe of thought with you today.

New Markets & International Expansion

Lastly, let's consider the third pillar of my Axon thesis: Axon's new markets and its international expansion, graphics for which I shared with you below.

Josh, if I could add in a little bit as well. Just very rough, if we look at the long term, right now, international is about 1/5 of our business. At scale, international -- I mean, the U.S. should be about 1/5 of our business. The rest of the world is at least 5x larger than the U.S. market is. And so as we -- we're very focused on opening these markets but police face similar challenges around the world. [Note the TAM penetration data for international markets that you will review in a moment below.] Now there's one unique thing about the United States and that is the gun culture of the public that is quite different from the challenges other countries face. And in some ways, that makes TASER 10 even more transformative in every other country around the world because I think what we've generally seen is U.S. police will carry a gun and a taser. We've seen that less likely to be something that our international customers would do. But if you're a police officer in a country where the public doesn't really have firearms, a TASER 10 could actually become the primary defensive weapon in those markets because, frankly, if you are, for example, a French police officer and you need a firearm, chances are it's not petty criminals with a gun. You might be dealing with some sort of terrorist event where a pistol is probably not the right tool anyway. And so I believe T10 actually is the biggest game changer in those international markets to give us beachheads where we could really begin to expand the growth because, again, long term, we need to succeed as a truly global company. And when we do that, these international markets should frankly dwarf our U.S. market. Rick Smith, CEO, Axon Q2 2023 Earnings Call

These ideas are why my one-liner investment thesis for Axon has been:

Author's Creation

[SaaS grew at over 60% in Q2 2023, quite incredibly.]

Axon Q2 2023 Investor Presentation

Below, we can see the promised TAM penetration data that illustrates the attractive opportunity for international sales in the decade[s] ahead.

Axon Q2 2023 Investor Presentation

And it's not just international: Axon is also growing in markets outside of just police forces.

Axon Q2 2023 Investor Presentation

Third, our new market bookings grew ahead of revenue in Q2. We are seeing continued success in the federal market with first-half bookings up nearly triple digits year-over-year. And in justice, we have triple-digit bookings growth year-to-date. 4 of our 10 largest deals in the quarter came from new and emerging markets, a sign of continued diversification. Joshua Isner, President, Axon Q2 2023 Earnings Call

In short, we have a multitude of compelling vectors for future growth:

International expansion U.S. Federal and commercial enterprise growth New product growth, with more products likely to be released in the future

With these three vectors for growth, I believe we will see Axon grow to $10B in sales and beyond in the decades ahead, and, notably, these sales will be high margin sales.

We continue to believe there are opportunities next year and over the long term to improve our margin profile as we invest in automation and recognize scale efficiencies from recent product launches. We also expect to continue to see mix benefits from our software growth. We believe we will exit this year at a more normalized run rate demand for our Fleet product, having largely caught up on our backlog. Brittany Bagley, CFO/COO, Axon Q2 2023 Earnings Call

Lastly, on the subject of new markets, I found the following exchange insightful.

Timothy Long: And then just a quick one for Josh. You mentioned a lot of the -- some of the larger deals were in newer areas like federal and international. Could you just give us a little flavor of what -- examples of what type of deals those are? And how sustainable you think the moves into these new geographies and regions would be? Joshua Isner: Yes, great question and thank you. First of all, one that we're really excited about is a deal in our justice segment. So here, we're talking about prosecutors buying kind of enterprise licenses for Evidence.com and tightly integrating with the police departments. [Fascinating potential network effects here.] And so that was 1 of the 4. A couple were federal. And certainly, we continue to see those become more common and at larger dollar amounts as well which are both very encouraging signs and speaks to all the great work Richard Coleman and his team are doing in our federal business. And then lastly, in international, in our Tier 1 markets, the U.K., Canada, and Australia, we still see very meaningful orders coming out of those markets, both across TASER and body cams and Evidence.com. And then we continue to start to make more headway in some of these large markets outside of those 3. And generally, at those -- at this point, those have been more taser-oriented orders as we continue to evangelize the cloud and work with our early kind of opportunities on getting some of these major customers on to the cloud. So that's a little bit of background around where some of those are coming from. Axon Q2 2023 Earnings Call

It'll be fascinating to monitor Axon's international progress over the long run.

Axon's Software Business: What Recession?

Unlike virtually every single software business on earth at present, Axon's SaaS revenues have actually sustained their elevated growth rate through the fastest interest rate hiking cycle in American history.

We explored the context in which software businesses have been growing in our recent review of Amazon. I believe the data shared in that review provide fantastic context for the rapidly decelerating growth rates that software businesses have and continue to experience.

In Q2, we continue to execute on our 2023 focus areas: revenue, profitability, new market expansion, and new product adoption. We just finished our sixth consecutive quarter with revenue growth above 30%. This kind of growth doesn't just happen. It's a combination of having the right products, the right sales strategy, and the right team to execute on an enormous market opportunity. Josh Isner, President, Q2 2023 Axon Earnings Call

Axon's Incredible Growth Durability

YCharts

Our cloud business grew 62% year-over-year. And we are in the early days of expansion into new markets and products. Our software penetration remains low, and we are finding ways to sell more software content into our installed base, executing against a $22 billion software TAM. Josh Isner, President, Q2 2023 Axon Earnings Call

Axon SaaS Sales (On The Left)

Axon Q2 2023 Investor Presentation

Axon has stated that its software business' TAM is $22B. Of course, we should always take these estimates with a grain of salt; however, I believe the business has a very long runway for growth both domestically and internationally.

Concluding Thoughts

To close, I would like to restate the three pillars of my Axon investment thesis:

Axon is basically a nearly a monopoly in law enforcement body cameras and tasers, which has afforded it the ability to upsell law enforcement agencies around the country on new, compelling products. Axon's Walled Garden is difficult to escape from once a law enforcement agency embeds itself into it. Axon has multiple growth vectors, i.e., new international regions and new target markets, via which it will grow at elevated rates for decades to come.

Atop these three pillars, I believe the business will sustain elevated growth for years and decades to come.

Thank you for reading, and have a great day.