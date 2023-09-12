Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FutureFuel: Unique RINs Accounting Transforms Q2 EPS To Loss, Stock Tumbles

Sep. 12, 2023 6:24 AM ETFutureFuel Corp. (FF)
William Matson, CFA
Summary

  • FutureFuel's biofuel production generates renewable energy credits (RINs) that were not recognized as revenue in Q2, leading to a reported loss.
  • Nervous investors unfamiliar with RINs accounting caused a 30% drop in FutureFuel's stock price.
  • FutureFuel's Q3 earnings are expected to exceed $0.50 per share due to the recognition of RINs revenue and the timing mismatch.
Fuel tanker trucks

Ron and Patty Thomas

  • FF’s biofuel production generates renewable energy credits (RINs) as a byproduct. Rather than capitalizing RIN assets at cost when generated, FF defers recognizing their value until they are sold.
  • Capitalizing RINs when generated would have increased reported Q2 adjusted EPS

This article was written by

William Matson, CFA
I am currently seeking full-time employment with a family office, foundation, or endowment. I am attracted by the unique opportunity that these entities can provide for me to generate alpha. Due to market impact costs, eight-figure portfolios enjoy an enormous advantage versus their multi-billion dollar peers. Why? Other things being equal, the millionth share of a market order for Apple shares will much cost more than the thousandth because of market impact. Having a portfolio manager dedicated full time to a single employer can minimize these costs - especially when investing in small company stocks. Between July 2000 and December 2022, I achieved returns of 9998.6% in my primary personal account (22.8% compounded annually). These returns were mostly earned in small cap value stocks and are fully documented with brokerage statements from major firms at www.OysterRiverFinancial.com. Data Driven Investing, a book I co-authored in 2004, is also downloadable (free) at that same website. Along with an accounting degree from Babson and Harvard MBA, I hold CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) and CFP (Certified Financial Planner) designations. I am also a retired CPA (Certified Public Accountant). Nothing in any Seeking Alpha articles (or other Seeking Alpha content) authored by me constitutes a recommendation by either Oyster River Financial, LLC or me to buy, sell or hold any specific security. Past performance does not guarantee future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

