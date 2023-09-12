Kwarkot

I've been covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) off and on for some time here in 2023. The company hasn't been in favor for some time, being pressured by interest and corresponding risk-free rates. I have a significant stake in the company that I've been somewhat hesitant to expand upon, but I'm seeing a potential upside at this point.

Let's go through the latest set of results. Let me show you why even if we consider this company very conservatively, there is a significant upside of double digits below a double-digit P/FFO multiple.

Let's see what this company has going for it.

Simon Property Group - An upside with great fundamentals

While I am no longer at 5-6% of my total portfolio after having trimmed a bit and rotated a bit into other, more undervalued REITs when the company touched close to $130/share, still own a 2.5%+ position in this A-rated Retail operation REIT - and I consider it to be as appealing as ever.

The last time I wrote about the company, it was at over 7% yield. Now we're lower - but still above 6.5%.

The main challenge with the company still remains - and this challenge is the company's FFO growth rate. For 2023, the company is currently expected to be either flat or slightly negative, with slightly positive FFO growth for 2024-2025.

The advantage of SPG is simple. Stability and fundamentals. Despite some truly massive volatility for the last 2-3 years, the only real impact since 2019 was a 25% drop in 2020, followed by normalization about a year later. So for a 9-10-year perspective, including 2025E, the company is growing slowly, around 2.5% per year.

The latest set of results we have to look at for SPG are the 2Q23 results.

Flat results were the name of the game here, with $1.49 per diluted share, down around 2 cents on an annual basis, in line with current forecasts. FFO per share was down as well, though only about a few cents.

However, other KPI's were far more positive. The company's occupancy is back up to almost 95%, at 94.7% compared with 93.9% YOY, and an overall base rent increase of 3.1% for the quarter YOY.

The company's international operations saw some very impressive trends - however, higher interest costs which by themselves contributed 8 cents on a per-share, impacted operations.

Still, your focus for the company should be on NOI - and NOI increased 3.3% on a QoQ basis and 3.6% for 1H23. Company Portfolio NOI, inclusive of international, grew by 3.7%.

All in all, we're seeing exactly the sort of trends that I would expect out of this company. The positives and what I want to bring into focus, is ABR and average base minimum rent, which for this quarter came to absolute record levels.

Anyone who is worried that there is somehow a stop to the company's growth would also be wrong. The company signed more than 1,300 leases in the quarter, up 11 million sqft on a YTD basis. SPG also has more than 1,000 deals still in the pipeline, including half a billion dollars worth of overall occupancy.

These are not just old customers either, even though retention was good. 30% of the leasing activity for 2Q23 was new deals, and Mr. Simon and his team are still seeing strong retail interest despite a not-uncomplicated macro situation.

Turning to balance sheet and fundamental matters - the company has continued to shore up its fundamentals by refinancing mortgages at an average rate of 6%. This sounds high from a European context, especially with A-rated credit, but isn't that bad. Furthermore, and arguably more importantly, SPG has another $8.8B worth of liquidity.

The company also went ahead and increased the quarterly dividend by 8.6%. (Source: 2Q23 Results)That means we're inching closer and closer to a pre-COVID-19 level, which was what some nay-sayers were expecting never to return.

Despite the challenges seen, the company is now increasing guidance to a full-year FFO of $11.95, which implies a 0% growth, but a strong flat result in a higher cost environment. If the company actually does manage this, I would consider it a win.

As I said earlier, when the REIT briefly went above $150/share back in late 2021, I did sell some shares. I also rotated some when it went above $135/share not that long ago. I believe the right time to buy the company is when it drops back down below $115/share - and recently, that's exactly what happened.

The company's portfolio as of the end of 2Q23 has only 37 of the properties that were in Simon when the company began its public history after its IPO. This speaks to the significant rate of asset rotation and strong trends for the company. Every metric the company sees and follows, including tenant demand, occupancy, base minimal rents, and property NOI, is beating internal expectations.

So despite some of the naysaying about SPG, the company is a currently solid performer with an absolutely stellar upside.

Risks and concerns?

With many of the near-term ABR maturities that I mentioned in my last article now out of the way, the risks that remain in SPG are as I would see them, mostly on the macro or more macro than REIT-specific levels. We can always mention that base minimum rent increases do not account for, or measure up to inflation or similar trends. However, this would do the company a disservice in terms of how well it's managed to push things forward here.

Some of the other thoughts I have are high-level. This includes luxury sales. Just how will luxury sales, given the expected decrease in consumption as some other consumer trends decline, drive tenant sales trends? I myself remain a prolific investor in luxury goods - that goes for businesses like LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY), but also Kering and other companies in the same luxury goods segment. The thing about these brands, their sales appeal is international.

The company had good things to say about luxury brands and their relationship with them as well.

Some of the best retailers in the world like a Caring or an LVMH group, have the best brands. And they do the most volume. They build the best stores. They think longer term over -- longer term over any retailer that we've ever experienced, they're true to their business. So we admire what they do. We admire how they build their brand. We admire how they maintained their brand. (Source: David Simon, 2Q23 Call)

And this is also why the trends in Simon Property will likely be a bit different than in some other REITs, which lack these sorts of connections. The customer loyalty some of these brands in the luxury sector command means that their cycles are far longer, and Simon's exposure not only to the ones I mentioned but also to other luxury brands, means that I believe Simon will outperform over the long term.

In closing about the latest results, I want to state clearly that I believe SPG is one of the better mall/retail REITs you could "BUY" today for the long term. The company's dividend and model are proven over time, and the only question is how we want to value the company - where the current trends give us plenty of options.

Let me clarify.

Simon Property Group - Plenty Of valuation options

Simon Property Group is currently very cheaply valued. A 9.5x P/FFo means that it's 3-4x P/FFO below where it usually lies, depending on what timeframe you look at for the company.

For a 5-year average, the company's multiple comes to around 12.5x

However, even if you forecast Simon at single-digit P/FFO multiples, this company is likely not to outperform by double digits in that timeframe to 2025E.

F.A.S.T Graphs Simon Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

So even on what I consider to be negative or conservative forecasts, the likelihood of double digits is high - and you're getting a very high dividend considering the credit rating. Outperformance, or staying at that 12-13x P/FFO would increase that to 20.8% per year, or 55% until 2025E - and this only implies a sub-$160/share price at $156. Remember that Simon was above $160/share as little as 2 years ago - so this is not an unrealistic level at all.

Investing in zero or low growth today isn't easy. We'll see exactly how this turns out in the next few years. But one of the things that doesn't change no matter the growth rate, is quality. And with its occupancy, this company is definitely one of the more qualitative businesses and REITs in this entire sector.

As usual, the only thing that I believe can go wrong when you invest in quality is if you buy that quality at prices that it shouldn't be trading at, or where you shouldn't be buying it.

But A-rated, 6.7%-yielding $37B market-cap Simon Properties group at a sub-10x P/FFO with an FFO yield of over 10%, despite all of the positives that management has been clear about here?

That's most definitely a win in my book.

Are there companies and REITs with higher upside? Most definitely.

Are there REITs that offer the same combination of safety, yield, upside, and fundamentals? No, not many - if any.

Simon is in a fairly unique position at this time - and I would like to draw your attention to the trends we saw in Tanger (SKT). I actually made the mistake of selling and not buying more Tanger when it dropped to significantly low levels - and this is a mistake I regret until today. Our service as a whole has been positive on Tanger for the majority of the time though, and this has paid off in spades.

SKT Valuation (F.A.S.T Graphs)

So this is an argument for buying quality - and despite what you might expect I do see something like Tanger as quality - and something like SPG as even more quality.

Based on that quality, and based on what I expect from Simon on a 2-3 year basis, I give the company the following thesis.

Thesis

Simon Property Group is a class-leading A-rated REIT that has significantly outperformed since dipping during the pandemic. Savvy investors have made 40-70% RoR inclusive of dividends, and the trip is far from over.

I rate SPG a "BUY" here, though I also say that future growth for the company here seems less likely. Its releasing spreads remain positive, but the best that can be hoped for here is outpacing cost increases/inflation somewhat. Is this enough?

At this valuation, I believe it to be enough. My PT for SPG is $150. As I said in my previous article, my rotation target for starting to really push capital into other investments is above this, but we also need to look at the market overall and recognize opportunities to rotate cash into better-performing investments (or lower-valued ones).

SPG is a "BUY" here - I'll buy more if it hits double digits, as my position is still very "meaty".

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I'll call SPG cheap below $100/share, but for now, it's excellent value.