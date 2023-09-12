Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BigCommerce: Positive Momentum Continues With Focus On Profitable Growth

Sep. 12, 2023 6:43 AM ETBigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)
GS Investing
Summary

  • BIGC's revenue growth was robust, and management provided positive guidance for future quarters.
  • The company's focus on achieving profitability is yielding positive results, with the potential for sustained positive Adj. EBITDA.
  • BIGC's strategic approach to efficient resource utilization, especially in targeting midmarket and enterprise merchants, is strengthening its business model.

Investment Action

I recommended a buy rating for BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) when I wrote about it the last time as I believe the sector BIGC operates in has significant room for expansion, and within this sector, BIGC still possesses numerous

GS Investing
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

