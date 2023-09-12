Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ACV Auctions: Wait For The Pullback

Sep. 12, 2023 8:00 AM ETACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA)
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • ACV Auctions has an impressive track record of consistent share gains in the past three years, and the company is targeting to increase its market share to 12% in 2026.
  • But ACVA's current valuations are still unattractive, despite the fact that expectations for the stock have tempered to some extent in recent times.
  • I retain my existing Hold rating for ACV Auctions stock, as I expect a better entry point for ACVA to emerge in the event of a pullback.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »

Gavel and model car

RUNSTUDIO

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold rating for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares. The bullish expectations regarding ACVA stock appeared to have tempered a bit in recent months, but ACV Auctions' shares are still much more expensive than its peers. Although

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
11.06K Followers
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors searching for attractive Asia-listed investment opportunities  with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards both deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).


Those who believe that the pendulum will move in one direction forever or reside at an extreme forever eventually will lose huge sums. Those who understand the pendulum's behavior can benefit enormously. ~ Howard Marks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.