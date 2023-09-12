United Rentals: Ignore The Recession Fearmongering
Summary
- United Rentals continues to outperform the market even on a risk adjusted basis, in spite of all the fears of a recession.
- The business is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on decade-long trends in non-residential construction.
- Strong competitive advantages result in significant pricing power, economies of scale, and high utilization.
- United Rentals remains conservatively priced relative to its business fundamentals.
As capital intensive and hard asset businesses are out of fashion, it has become increasingly attractive for long-term investors to look for reasonably priced high quality businesses in these areas of the market.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is an excellent example of a well-managed business with strong competitive advantages that is delivering outstanding shareholder results, in spite of the risk of a hard landing for the economy.
Although high standard deviation of returns is to be expected due to the cyclical nature of the equipment rental industry, URI delivered a total return of 26% in just six months and thus continuing to outperform the broader equity market.
Even once we adjust for market risk, whether based on the 2-year or 5-year beta, URI outperformed the market.
As the company continues to execute well on its strategy, investors are now fearful that a worse than expected economic slowdown would have grace consequences for the cyclical and capital intensive business of United Rentals.
Even though a hard landing would take its toll on all equities, United Rentals is in a good position to outperform the S&P 500 even during a market downturn due to its unique positioning and improving business fundamentals.
The Big Picture
United Rentals' leading market share and low exposure to residential construction put the business in a unique position to capitalize on certain long-term trends within construction, while also creating significant competitive advantages for the company.
As a starting point, after more than a decade of below-trend spend on non-residential construction (see the graph below), United States and other developed countries are now reversing course. Capital intensive industries like automotive, semiconductors and energy are now experiencing a renaissance and United Rentals large size, broad portfolio and wide geographic reach put the company in a leading position to win many of these large projects.
As a company operating in a highly fragmented industry, United Rentals' management saw this opportunity more than a decade ago and embraced a very aggressive M&A approach.
In addition, URI has been spending significant amounts on building its rental equipment portfolio organically. Following the pandemic, the company has increased its capital expenditures on rental equipment even further and it now reaches nearly 200% of the annual depreciation expense.
The large scale of the portfolio and the focus on specialty solutions has also made United Rentals less susceptible to mild recessions due to the less cyclical nature of large infrastructure projects and onshoring of strategically important industries.
I covered the topic of the pending recession numerous times and even though the soft landing narrative has come under severe scrutiny, the unprecedented increase in fiscal spending is likely to be sustained.
All that creates long-lasting tailwinds for United Rentals business and is among the main reasons why URI's beta coefficient has been falling.
A Better Business
While speculations regarding future risks for the construction industry are running wild, United Rentals continues to capitalize on the ongoing tailwinds.
As of the last quarter of fiscal year 2022, the outlook for 2023 was exceptionally strong with expectations for a meaningful increase in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA.
Just a couple of months ago, the management has revised its guidance for the year with revenue now expected to come at the higher end of the initial range, while adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow improving noticing a meaningful improvement.
What's worth mentioning is that this is not only a result of the favourable macroeconomic environment, but also due United Rentals strong pricing power as a leader in a highly fragmented space.
Within total revenue, our used sales guidance is now implied at around $1.45 billion or an increase of $150 million reflecting better than expected pricing and stronger than expected retail demands.
Source: United Rentals Q2 2023 Earnings Transcript
The management also continues to make meaningful progress on capitalizing on economies of scale and making the business leaner as far as fixed costs are concerned. Just over a period of six months (since the start of FY 2023) United Rentals selling, general and administrative expenses as a share of sales has fallen from 12.0% in FY 2022 to 11.3% for the trailing twelve month period.
While experiencing such a rapid expansion, United Rentals has also retained a very high dollar utilization of its rental equipment which is among the key drivers of gross margins over the long-term.
Nonetheless, the fleet is not yet as balanced as the management wants it to be and given the recent large deals it is reasonable to expect improvements going forward as optimization continues.
Listen, we want to continue to improve utilization over the long-term trend. It was just - we haven't had a normal year in three years, right. So when you think about the COVID year, which was just goofy overall, and then the two years of just not being able to get fleet at the proper cadence, we will revert back to continuing to try to drive better metrics from 19 on as we had always done.
Source: United Rentals Q2 2023 Earnings Transcript
Higher pricing power, lower fixed costs and strong utilization resulted in record high margins for the company at a time when its sales multiple has fallen from its late 2021 highs. But as we note from the graph below, the two variables move together over time and provided that margins remain elevated, URI could be in for an upward multiple repricing in the coming quarters.
Conclusion
A hard landing of the economy would certainly take its toll on equities and cyclical names will be very vulnerable in such a scenario. By following this logic and also taking into account overall risks for residential construction, many retail investors have been led to believe that United Rentals' share price is at severe risk of a reversal. In reality, however, the business is less exposed to short-term fluctuations in business activity and well-positioned to capitalize on decade-long trends in non-residential construction. As the company expands its market share, its business fundamentals are also poised to improve further in coming years.
