Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rocket Lab USA: Emerging Orbital Launch Leader, Speculative Buy

Sep. 12, 2023 7:12 AM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)
Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.33K Followers

Summary

  • Rocket Lab USA is an increasingly well-known satellite launch services provider with primary operations in New Zealand and a newer facility in Virginia.
  • The company has a successful track record of launching satellites into space and has contracts with marquee spacefaring organizations such as NASA.
  • Rocket Lab's business model focuses on engine reusability to achieve more sustainable and cost-effective launches, with plans to bring costs to $5 million per launch for its first-gen launch vehicle.
  • While it is an early-stage and speculative enterprise, the company's technical achievements and market positioning should allow it to persist while growing with the launch services market.
  • Along with its solid balance sheet and funding base, I believe that this makes Rocket Lab a solid buy for risk-tolerant investors with a 3-5 year horizon.

Spaceship piloted by astronauts in the orbit of planet Earth with bright stars. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.

aapsky

Overview

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) is an increasingly well-known satellite launch services provider. While formally domiciled in the United States, Rocket Lab's primary area of operations is in New Zealand, where it has its primary launch facility (Launch Complex 1). It's newer launch

This article was written by

Vlad Deshkovich profile picture
Vlad Deshkovich
1.33K Followers
Proprietary trader primarily covering technology stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.