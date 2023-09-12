aapsky

Overview

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) is an increasingly well-known satellite launch services provider. While formally domiciled in the United States, Rocket Lab's primary area of operations is in New Zealand, where it has its primary launch facility (Launch Complex 1). It's newer launch facility, Launch Complex 2, is in Virginia. Several other launch facilities are also currently in development. The company was founded in 2006 and has come a long way since, successfully launching satellites into orbit since 2017. It is now garnering attention on the back of what is a continuously successful slate of launches as well as contracts with premier spacefaring organizations such as NASA.

I'll note off the bat that this company operates in a nascent and unexplored market. No market observer would claim that space vehicle provision is a mature sector. Uncertainty as to long-term economics, market sizing, and even some technical aspects continue to be features of this market. On top of all this, Rocket Lab competes directly with what is understood to be the elephant in the room - SpaceX.

With that being said, space is also an exciting new frontier - both for humanity as well as for business. In this article I'll review Rocket Lab's progress and its financials in order to see how things are coming along in order to determine if it's a good investment at this stage.

Progression and Business Model

Before diving into its financials we can first establish how mature Rocket Lab is in terms of its capabilities for delivering payloads into space. As mentioned, the company had its first successful satellite launch in 2017. It subsequently delivered its first payload into orbit in 2018. Since then it has continued to successfully launch satellites into space from both its first and second launch facilities, with a total of 40 completed launches of as of August 24th, 2023. This has included orbital deliveries for public sector customers such as DARPA and US Air Force Command as well as private sector customers such as Blacksky and Capella Space.

These launches were primarily based on the Electron, the companies first-generation reusable rocketry system for small payload delivery into orbit. Electron now stands as the second-most popular launch vehicle here in the USA. A recaptured engine from an Electron mission was first tested successfully in 2022. A second-generation launch vehicle, Photon, was first deployed by the company in 2022 for NASA's CAPSTONE Mission. The company also announced that it's working on Neutron, its third-generation reusable rocketry system designed for much larger payloads, in 2022. It is also developing capabilities in the important hypersonic rocket domain.

Rocket Lab clearly has a good track record. Through its successful slate of launches, as well as its ongoing research and development initiatives, we can see that it has proven capabilities for delivering payloads into orbit. Considering this along with its marquee customer base, I don't hesitate to say that this is a credible space company.

Rocket Lab's business model is centered around providing these launch services in an economic fashion. Just like SpaceX and Bezos' Blue Origin, the secret sauce here is engine reusability. Engine reusability is what unlocks a significantly more sustainable set of economics for launching into space. Engine reusability is exactly what it sounds like; reusing engines. This is much easier said than done, of course, and involves literally catching engines that detach from rockets as they enter orbit, subsequently ensuring that they return to earth in one piece. Rocket Lab is working towards making Electron launches cost $5M a piece and for them to come with a lead time (setup time) measured in weeks. The firm is also expected to provide auxiliary hardware and software services that leverage this core competency, although that will occur further into the future.

Financials

Having described Rocket Lab's progress as to its technology and launch capabilities, we can now review its financials and valuation to get a more investment-centric view.

To start, we can note that quarterly revenues for Q2 '23 were $62M, with $14.6M of that converting to gross profit. This represented an 11.9% y/y growth from the prior quarter and a continuation of (admittedly volatile) revenue growth for the firm. The most recent quarter also saw the firm post its highest-yet gross profit. Overall I would not read too far into these metrics due to how early-stage this company is; what is most salient here is the overall upward trajectory.

Looking further down the income statement, we can note that this company continues to lose money from operations and is rather reinvesting in its future product pipeline. Indeed, R&D costs continue to increase materially. This is a common sight for innovative early-stage firms such as this one. I do not believe we can yet establish clear estimates for operating margins at present.

Net income reflects operating income closely and confirms that this company is not headed for profitability in the near-term.

From this income statement we can garner that Rocket Lab is being operated for future growth and is a long way out from establishing profitability or steady-state margins. As such, it is essential that we look at its balance sheet and cash flow profile in order to determine how sustainable this is.

The company is operating in a cash-flow negative fashion at present, drawing down cash raised from financing in in Q4 2021. The trendline for the last 3 quarters appears to show a slowing rate of cash utilization, although I would be hesitant to establish a forward view on this particular metric.

A significant portion of this cash is flowing into capital expenditures, which is unsurprising giving the significant R&D outlays.

Cash from operations in particular is also quite variable but looks to be closer to break-even than one may expect. Last quarter's cash loss from operations of $6.1M indicates that the company could actually be fairly close to breaking even on cash flow in its core business.

These cash losses translate into what is a declining level of cash on its balance sheet. Nonetheless, Rocket Lab still has plenty of cash on hand when we consider its current burn rate. While large fluctuations in cash expenditures occur as the company establishes new product lines, as we saw most recently in Q4 2022, cash utilization is much lower otherwise.

This cash picture looks to be sustainable in my view. I am further inclined to believe that Rocket Lab will maintain suitable levels of cash due to its funding partners, including prominent venture capital firm Khosla Ventures. Additionally, the company's track record and customer base should keep the door open to further financing. I would still advise investors pay attention to cash flows and overall cash balances as things progress.

As to valuation, I will state that it is not readily calculable because of how early this company is in its growth cycle. We can't make use of price/earnings multiples or similar metrics because we don't have profits or positive cash flow generation. Sales numbers are also too volatile q/q for me to have faith in any price/sales multiple, although I will note that the company's current price/sales multiple of 12.70 is quite high and more than 8x the average within its sector. This indicates a high degree of forward-looking bullishness already priced in. Essentially, the company has to grow its trailing twelve-month sales 9.3x to achieve sector median valuation.

What we do have here is momentum. Investors are picking up shares of Rocket Lab. Across every time horizon within the past year, Rocket Lab appears to have generated more purchasing than other firms in its sector - often by a significant margin. This is a double-edged sword, however. It can mean that forward prospects are already priced in, or it can mean that enough investors have noticed this stock for it to continue climbing.

Conclusion

While this is a speculative play, I am inclined to be cautiously bullish on Rocket Lab. Simply put, there are not too many companies that have accomplished what this one has. In this very early stage market, it has established itself as a leading player. While they are again competing with the likes of SpaceX, I think the orbital launch market is a robust enough secular growth space and will act as a rising tide that will lift all boats.

That being said, there is likely to be significant volatility on the horizon for this stock. This will become significant if cash flow problems arise, although I think there will be funding to be had to prevent such problems. My thesis here is centered around Rocket Lab being able to continue to grow revenues over the next several years while also improving its unit economics, ultimately growing into its valuation. I will call it a buy for risk-tolerant investors with a 3-5 year horizon.