Wall Street Breakfast: Game Of Monopoly

Game of monopoly

The biggest antitrust trial of the modern digital era lands in court today as the U.S. Department of Justice faces Google (GOOG, GOOGL) in a lengthy showdown over its dominance in online search. The suit is a holdover from the Trump administration, which took an activist regulatory approach against Big Tech that has continued under President Biden. The coming trial is expected to last two months (before any appeals), but Alphabet also faces litigation over competitive practices in Europe, as well as a separate challenge in the U.S. over its advertising technology business.



The plaintiff: The DOJ will argue that Google did not cement its monopoly through innovations, but rather via exclusive contracts and deals that made it the default search engine on phones and internet browsers. Those "bad acts" and "illegal means" made it extremely difficult or impossible for any rivals to thrive, and cut off the routes its competitors could take to get in front of consumers. Exclusionary provisions are even said to be behind Google owning 90% of the search traffic on the web, with its contracts helping it achieve that dominant position.



The defendant: Google lawyers will maintain that contracts struck with the likes of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), Firefox and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) are not exclusive and haven't prevented people from searching out other search engines. They'll also argue that its product provides a better experience, while zooming in on specific definitions and taking a broader outlook on web traffic. For example, there are many places where searches are conducted, like on the platforms of Amazon (AMZN) and Meta (META), with those companies also paying close attention to the courtroom battle.



What to watch: The trial will determine whether the U.S. government can bring a successful monopoly case against Big Tech, after previous failures with IBM (IBM) (dismissed in 1982) and Microsoft (MSFT) (settled in 2002). However, even if the government wins this time around, a breakup or divestitures are not expected, but rather remedies that can include absolving Google's exclusive search deals. Any decision will also have an impact on the future of innovation, including how much data can be collected in the coming age of artificial intelligence and other new technologies.

Packaging giant

WestRock (WRK), one of the largest containerboard producers, and Europe's Smurfit Kappa (OTCPK:SMFTF) have signed a definitive agreement to create a $20B packaging giant. News of the deal overnight saw WestRock climb 8% before the bell, while Smurfit's London-listed shares declined 9%. Despite the companies touting the benefits of the deal, Jefferies had warned of "limited synergies" to having a global footprint in the paper packaging industry and West Monroe's Randal Kenworthy called the tie-up a "distraction". However, SA analyst Mare Evidence Lab views the deal as positive, given that WestRock's fundamentals are under pressure.

Capital rules

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon has once again slammed U.S. regulators' proposal for higher capital requirements for banks, calling it "hugely disappointing" as it could force borrowers to pay more for loans and may curtail lending by banks. The higher capital rule is part of the "Basel III endgame" reforms proposed by regulators in July. Dimon is not the only one on Wall Street unhappy with the proposal, as other bank CEOs have also echoed his views, as well as some Federal Reserve governors. Take a look at how banks would be impacted by the new regulation. (2 comments)

Turning point?

The International Energy Agency has forecast that demand for coal, natural gas, and oil will likely peak before 2030, because of the ongoing shift to renewable power and wider electric vehicle adoption. "We are witnessing the beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era, and we have to prepare ourselves for the next era," declared Fatih Birol, IEA executive director. Reasons for the new developments include "renewables increasingly outmatching gas for producing electricity, the rise of heat pumps and Europe's accelerated shift away from gas following Russia's invasion of Ukraine." Birol also noted China's moves to encourage clean energy use, but called on governments to implement "stronger and faster" policies. (4 comments)