Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intel: Pivotal Role In The 3D Chip Revolution

Sep. 12, 2023 7:50 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
801 Followers

Summary

  • Traditional chip scaling is reaching its limits, prompting the industry to explore new advancements like 3D chip packaging.
  • Intel has repositioned its foundry from a supportive role to a strategic business unit, recognizing its crucial role amidst semiconductor advancements like 3D packaging.
  • Intel, with its integrated design and manufacturing model, holds a unique edge.
Semiconductor chip war between USA and China concept. Computer chips in from of China and USA map in colors of flags.

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Moore's Legacy and the Semiconductor Landscape's Shift

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) founder Gordon Moore, known for Moore's Law, passed away on March 24, 2023. His observation that the number of transistors on a microchip doubled every two years guided semiconductor advancement for decades. This

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
801 Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.