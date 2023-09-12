Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Greenback Bought On Pullback

Marc Chandler
  • The dollar was bought after yesterday's pullback. It is firmer against all the G10 currencies and is mostly inside yesterday's ranges.
  • Most EM currencies are lower, led by central European currencies. The Chinese yuan is steady.
  • Equities are mostly heavier, but the Japan, Taiwan, and Australian markets rose today.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is a little lower, and US index futures are off around 0.25%.

The dollar was bought after yesterday's pullback spurred by Japanese and Chinese comments and the tighter capital controls from Beijing requiring permission to buy more than $50 million. The economic and monetary policy divergence continues

Marc Chandler
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

