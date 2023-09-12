Dr. Martens: Not Enough Upside To Justify A Buy
- Dr. Martens' share price has risen by 7.7% since April, showing improved investor sentiment. However, its outlook for FY24 indicates limited price upside for now.
- The company's full-year FY23 results were already disappointing, as both revenues and EBITDA came in below expectations. While better revenue growth is seen in FY24, EBITDA margin can fall more.
- Its investments, which are also impacting margins, can pay off in the medium term, but we don't know that yet.
Since the last time I wrote about the boot manufacturer Dr. Martens (OTCPK:DOCMF) in April, its share price is up by 7.7% at the time of writing. This isn't a particularly significant rise over five months, but it shows improved investor sentiment towards the stock after it took a nose dive early in the year. In fact, it's still down almost 23% year-to-date [YTD].
The question now is, can it make up for the price losses endured this year? To assess this, I take a look at:
- The developments since I last wrote
- How the company's financials could progress going forward
- What it's market multiples say about DOCMF's attractiveness
A look back
But first, a quick recap of where Dr. Martens was at when I last checked. With a fall in its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, the stock looked attractive compared to the consumer discretionary sector. The opening up of China post-lockdowns was also a good sign. However, the potential recession in its significant US market coupled with some softening in sales in the third quarter (Q3 FY23) and downgraded expectations of full-year FY23 (year ending March 31, 2023) performance didn't bode well.
Full-year FY23 numbers disappoint
Its full-year FY23 results were even worse than its reduced forecasts. Objectively, these aren't dismal figures, but they are disappointing considering the expectations. Revenue growth came in at 10%, a significant decline from the initial projections of a "high teens growth" and even its reduced expectations of 11-13% growth as late as its Q3 trading update. This was evidently on account of a weak performance in Q4 FY23, which showed a slowdown in revenue growth to 6% year-on-year (YoY).
Even more disappointing was the full-year EBITDA at GBP 245 million, which came in slightly lower than the forecast range of GBP 250-260 million. Note that the initial forecast was already softer than the GBP 263 million EBITDA clocked in 2021.
There's really one big reason for the weakening in the company's performance and that's its performance from America. Revenues from the market declined by 5% in Q4 2022 and were down by an even bigger 13% at constant currency. While growth for FY23 was still at 12% for the market, the final quarter's performance did prove to be a drag on the overall results.
This was a consequence of a misjudgment in planning. It focused too much on shoes and sandals, and not enough on boots, which are Dr. Martens's signature shoes. It later added to the boots, but that led to excessive inventory.
It didn't help that the company's agreement with its China distributor ended, resulting in just 2% growth in the Asia Pacific region in 2023.
The FY24 outlook isn't bad
Still, all's not bad for the company, going by its outlook for FY24. It expects constant currency revenue growth to come in at mid to high single digits, compared to a corresponding 4% increase in revenue in FY23. In other words, it expects improved demand in the current financial year.
It expects the EBITDA margin to decline by 1-2 percentage points lower than the 24.5% seen last year. This would be disappointing at a time when cost inflation is actually coming off. But this is only because it's focused on making investments, a fact that's already visible in its FY23 figures (see chart below). Last year, 2.5 percentage points of the total 4.5 percentage point decline in margin was on account of investments.
It expects this cutback in margin now to yield positive financial results down the line. The company says that in the medium term, it sees double-digit revenue growth and also margin expansion. So it's really a case of expected margin decline for all the right reasons.
What the market multiples say
To get to the forward P/E, I make a few assumptions here:
- Actual revenues are assumed to grow in the guidance range provided by the company for constant rates. Here, I assume it to fall at 7%, which is the midpoint of the range.
- EBITDA margin is assumed to fall at the midpoint of the guidance range as well, which comes to 23%.
- The net profit to EBITDA ratio is assumed to stay constant at 52.6% from FY23.
This calculation results in a forward P/E ratio of 14.7x, which isn't notably lower than the 15.3x for the consumer discretionary sector. It means that even if Dr. Martens' P/E were to rise to match the sector, it would only be a 4.3% upside to the share price.
It can be argued that the trailing twelve months [TTM] at 12x is lower than the consumer discretionary ratio of 16.1x. So, seen from this perspective, there's a possibility of a bigger rise. That's true, but even here, there's an around 10% upside indicated. Averaging the upside from both the forward and the TTM ratio indicates a little over 7% upside.
What next?
The conclusion really is that there aren't significant gains to be made from an investment in Dr. Martens right now. This is especially so since the company has a recent history of downgrading its forecasts. So if it happens this year as well, then even the limited upside evident from its market multiples might not materialise. This could also impact its forward dividend yield, which doesn't look bad at all right now, at 5.7%.
There's reason for some optimism here though, considering that the US economy is still going strong in terms of the GDP numbers and continued softening in inflation can ease the pressures on households' expenditure. Also, its EMEA market did surprisingly well in Q4 FY23, with a 22% revenue growth. So if that continues to sustain, the company may well perform this year.
Also, down the line, there could be positive developments for the company, as it makes investments and an upturn in the macroeconomic cycle in the coming years would be beneficial for it. We don't know how things will play out for it, though, right now. I'd wait at least for the release of its next result update, due at the end of November before making any decisions on Dr. Martens. For now, I'm retaining a hold on it.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
