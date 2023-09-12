Matteo Colombo

Within Southeast Asia, Singapore continues to be one of the more resilient equity markets, posting flat returns YTD relative to the negative returns for most other single-country ETFs in the region. But as I highlighted in my prior coverage of the iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS), the same tailwinds that underpinned this bank-heavy fund's resilience are set to reverse over the next year as the Fed nears peak rates and inches closer toward a policy pivot.

Domestically, the Singaporean banking system is also already seeing overall loans on the decline; with little respite from the deposit side, the net interest margin/return on equity upside is likely capped from here. In the meantime, Singapore's outsized linkages to slowing external demand from the US/EU also pose risks to its GDP outlook, along with its ties to ASEAN economies tied to a slowing Chinese industrial/manufacturing cycle. Net, as appealing as EWS might seem as an income destination (EWS yields a well-covered 4.4% on a trailing twelve-month basis), the lack of earnings growth is a concern relative to the portfolio's current low-teens earnings valuation.

Fund Overview - A Concentrated Portfolio of Singaporean Champions

The iShares MSCI Singapore ETF tracks (pre-expenses) the performance of the MSCI Singapore 25/50 Index, a basket of Singaporean large-caps subject to concentration limits. The ETF's net asset base remains effectively unchanged at ~$479m, while its expense ratio is also maintained at a reasonable 0.5% despite being the only single-country Singapore investment vehicle.

The EWS portfolio is slightly larger at 23 holdings (one addition over the last quarter), with the sector allocation leaning even more heavily toward Financials at 48.4% (up ~7 % points). Industrials and Real Estate are also significant portfolio contributors, albeit at a smaller 19.1% and 16.3%, respectively. Communication, the only other meaningful sector exposure, has seen its allocation cut to 8.8% as well. In aggregate, the top five sectors now account for a larger ~96% of the total portfolio, so investors should be mindful of EWS' sector exposure. Also notable is the fund's equity beta, which, despite increasing slightly to 0.76 to the S&P 500 (SPY), continues to reflect the portfolio's defensiveness.

The single-stock allocation is similarly skewed toward Singapore's largest banks. DBS Group (OTCPK:DBSDF), having outperformed over the last quarter, now contributes 19.8%, followed by banking peers Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OTCPK:OVCHY) and United Overseas Bank (OTCPK:UOVEY) at 13.6% and 11.5%, respectively. In contrast, e-commerce/digital entertainment company Sea Limited (SE) makes up a lower 4.4% of the portfolio following a torrid quarter, while flag carrier Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY) has been replaced by leading telco Singtel (OTCPK:SGAPY) as the largest non-banking exposures. At ~54% of the overall portfolio, EWS' top-five stocks continue to have an outsized impact on overall fund performance.

Fund Performance - Great Income; Not So Great Capital Growth

On a YTD basis, the ETF's rally has been trimmed to a modest +0.5% after a poor Q2, also dragging its overall return since inception to +2.3% (market price and NAV terms). In turn, EWS now trails one Southeast Asian counterpart, iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) for this year, though on longer five to ten-year timelines, the fund remains the region's most resilient performer.

Where EWS really shines, though, is its distribution - despite some dips in its capital returns in recent years, the trailing yield stands at an impressive 4.4% on a trailing twelve-month basis. Following a strong H1 distribution, there could even be an upside to the current yield in H2 2023. Yet, the fund's cash generation mostly leans on large banks poised for peak earnings as monetary tightening nears its end. Thus, I see yields settling lower over time, and the recent moderation of EWS' valuation multiples (down one turn to ~11x P/E) reflects that view.

Easing Inflation/Growth Dynamic Weighs on the Outlook

The latest Singapore headline CPI report indicates inflation is slowing. The +4.1% YoY print, while still above the central bank's inflation target, marked yet another quarterly deceleration (vs. +4.5% YoY previously). Even adjusting out the effects of private transportation and food services inflation (both were lower), core CPI inflation would still have declined to +3.8% YoY (down 40bps relative to last quarter), marking a positive underlying inflation trajectory. Expect core inflation to ease further over the back half of the year, though on a headline basis, commodity price shocks (see the recent oil price rally) and supply-driven food inflation pressures throughout South/Southeast Asia due to El Nino should push out any hopes of a monetary policy pivot.

While a prolonged monetary tightening (imported via Singapore's exchange rate target) might seem positive for the bank-heavy EWS' earnings, the growth drawbacks must also be acknowledged. For one, the property market, a key component of Singapore's economy (and the EWS portfolio), is due for a pullback. Prices haven't yet responded to the restrictive monetary policy, but the growing unaffordability of Singaporean housing means the government has every incentive to step in. As cooling the market looks likely to take precedence over economic growth consequences, expect a slowing H2 2023 GDP, particularly with services also beginning to falter. Given system loans have already been in decline through the latter end of the tightening phase (vs positive deposit growth, driving a liquidity surplus), expect bank earnings to suffer as a result. And as monetary policy eventually eases next year, bank ROEs are poised for some compression, posing a downside to their current book value premia.

Beware the Singaporean Income Trap

At >4%, the EWS fund is one of the best-yielding ETFs on the market. But income isn't everything, particularly with the portfolio already priced at ~12x P/E relative to a low-single-digit % fwd growth outlook. Instead, I would keep a close eye on monetary policy developments, given the fund's outsized exposure to Singapore banks, particularly with system loans already posting YoY declines. As the Fed moves closer toward its final hike of this cycle as well, there is likely more downside than upside to the ROEs of EWS's large-cap bank holdings. The rest of the economy is likely to come under pressure from weaker trade (directly via the West and indirectly via Southeast Asia/China) and ongoing efforts to cool the property market. Net, the near-term setup for EWS is not particularly compelling here; pending a meaningful pullback, I would remain sidelined.