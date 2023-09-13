Damir Khabirov

The Metaverse Investment Thesis Is Only For The Patient

We previously covered Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) in July 2023, discussing its uncertain prospects due to the lack of GAAP profitability and consistent share dilution.

Then again, these had been well-balanced by the ageing up of its younger audience and expanded advertising offerings, potentially reversing its decelerating booking growth in the intermediate term.

For now, RBLX has reported excellent engagement from its advertising partners in the recent earnings call, with "over 200 brand activations, advertising contribution in FY2023, and 19% of its 100 experiences already featuring ad units."

With demand gated by supply, it appears that the management has made the right choice to add an advertising unit indeed, due to the immense untapped monetization opportunities.

For example, Statista reports that the Metaverse advertising market is expected to generate $1.5B of revenues in 2023, while growing to $7.2B by 2030 at a CAGR of +24.75%.

While this sum may pale in comparison compared to the digital advertising market size of $601.84B, we are not overly concerned, since these are still early days for the Metaverse platform, with AR/VR adoption expected to accelerate from 121M users in 2023 to 210M users by 2027.

Therefore, RBLX investors need not fret about the momentary "gentle advertising pricing," since the unit has only been live for one quarter, with global demand appearing to be robust despite the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

The management has already guided improved advertising monetization as well, likely to boost its top and bottom lines with a "double-digit" growth guidance in 2024.

For now, RBLX still reports decent FQ2'23 bookings of $780.69M (+1% QoQ/ +22% YoY), with growing Monthly Unique Players [MUP] of 13.5M (-2.1% QoQ/ +18.4% YoY).

Its average bookings per MUP continue to expand as well to $19.32 (+3.7% QoQ/ +2.8% YoY), thanks to the highly sticky offerings, with 81.4% of its MUP comprising return customers (+0.3 points QoQ/ -0.1 points YoY).

This alone has explained why RBLX's Hours Engaged has grown to 13.98B for the latest quarter (-3.5% QoQ/ +23.8% YoY), further demonstrating its success thus far.

Thanks to Apple's (AAPL) Vision Pro spatial headset, it appears that Mr. Market is finally taking the Metaverse story seriously, with the Cupertino giant expected to sell 400K units in 2024, though still trailing behind Meta's (META) current sales of approximately 2.5M units over the last twelve months.

This is based on META's Reality Labs revenues of $1.62B over the LTM and AR Insider's reverse engineering methodology, with approximately 2.44M units of Quest headsets sold, priced at $429 each and approximately 60K units of Quest Pro sold, priced at $1.49K each.

This is based on the assumption that hardware sales comprise approximately 77% of the segment's sales at $1.24B, headsets at 92% of hardware sales at $1.14B, and Quest headsets at 92.7% of headset sales at $1.05B.

Due to the robust demand, it is unsurprising that META records an impressive installed base of approximately 11.5M as of April 2023, with RBLX's beta version of the Quest headset already downloaded "one million times in its first five days."

Thanks to the partnership with META, we may see more developers join RBLX to create an immersive VR headset experience, while diversifying from the computer, smartphone, and Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox One console.

While the idea may be far-fetched, META and RBLX may also choose to merge parts of their Metaverse offerings to create a stronger VR platform, especially due to the immense monetization synergy across their existing users and the former's position as the second-largest advertising company in the world.

Another unlikely hypothesis may be an outright acquisition by META, thanks to the latter's FQ2'23 war chest of $53.44B in cash/ short-term investments, as RBLX nears its all-time low market cap of $17.76B at the time of writing.

While RBLX has yet to record positive GAAP profitability, the company has been able to generate $324.9M in adj EBITDA over the LTM, sustaining its operations without having to increase its reliance on long-term debts. This is compared to Meta Reality Lab's accelerating losses of -$3.73B in FQ2'23 (-6.3% QoQ/ +33.2% YoY).

Either way, while Metaverse's eventual shape and form remain a mystery, we maintain our belief that RBLX is well-positioned to succeed as one of the long-term winners.

For example, in the recent Roblox Developer Conference, the management has announced a partnership with Sony (SONY), with Roblox to be launched on the PlayStation consoles from October 2023 onwards, allowing players to "access the full catalogue of Roblox experiences."

This is on top of its existing partnership with Zoom (ZM) and Memoji (from AAPL), in launching Roblox Connect, a real-time avatar video call capability with motion-capture technology.

RBLX has also projected a potential use case of the Roblox Connect as a Metaverse dating app over the next five years, with nine other predictions.

In the same conference, the management introduces new subscription tiers to improve its monetization, with users also allowed to sell both 2D and 3D goods on the marketplace. In addition, the company will offer new coding/ generative AI tools for a more intuitive world-building process.

As a result of the aggressive cross-platform approaches and monetization strategies, we may see RBLX's engagements improve drastically in H2'23, potentially negating the federal student loan repayments from October 2023 onwards.

We may be one step closer to a viable and profitable Metaverse future after all. Only time may tell.

So, Is RBLX Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

RBLX 1Y EV/Revenue and EV/ EBITDA Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

For now, RBLX trades at NTM EV/ Revenues of 4.68x and NTM EV/ EBITDA of 49.63x, moderated compared to its 1Y mean of 6.47x/ 64.86x and hyper-pandemic peak of 21.97x/ 87.93x, respectively.

Despite so, it is also important to note that the stock currently trades with massive baked-in premiums, compared to its entertainment peers such as, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) at NTM EV/ EBITDA of 16.68x, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) at 26.07X, and sector median of 11.29x, respectively.

Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

Perhaps the optimism embedded in RBLX's valuations is attributed to the consensus top and bottom line expansions at impressive CAGRs of +15.4% and +20.6% through FY2025, respectively. These numbers imply a high growth cadence despite the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

Then again, while RBLX's growth is expected to exceed ATVI's at +6%/ +8.5%, it is likely that the former's valuations may be further moderated nearer to TTWO's. This is attributed to TTWO's top and bottom line expansion at expanded CAGRs of +15.80%/ +36.50%, respectively.

Therefore, based on RBLX's FQ2'23 share count of 612.69M and the consensus FY2025 adj EBITDA of $624.93M, we are looking at an adj EBITDA per share of $1.01 then.

Based on the normalized EV/ EBITDA valuation of 26x, it is evident that most of its upside potential has already been pulled forward to our long-term price target of $26.26, implying a minimal margin of safety.

RBLX 2Y Stock Price

TradingView

Due to the lack of bullish support at the $40s, RBLX has also dramatically plunged to its 2022 bottom levels of $25s. Then again, the stock already moderately bounced off those levels, potentially indicating that the pessimism has been overly baked-in.

On the other hand, this stock is only suitable for investors with high risk tolerance and long-term investing trajectory, since the company's profitability remains lumpy.

Due to the potential volatility, we are uncertain if it is wise to recommend the RBLX stock as a Buy here, resulting in a Hold (Neutral) rating.

Even if anyone chooses to add here, they must also be very patient while sizing their portfolios accordingly, since its eventual reversal may take longer than a few quarters.