Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cheniere Energy Set To Ride The LNG Wave Higher

Sep. 12, 2023 9:06 AM ETCheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)1 Comment
Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
50 Followers

Summary

  • Cheniere Energy is a dominant player in the global LNG industry, with two LNG facilities in the US and the potential to produce 45 million tonnes of LNG per year.
  • The demand for LNG is growing globally, particularly in Europe and Asia, and Cheniere Energy is strategically positioned to meet this demand.
  • Despite challenges in the second quarter, Cheniere Energy has raised its guidance for the year, highlighting its robust financial position and strong outlook.

LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) tanker anchored in Gas terminal gas tanks for storage. Oil Crude Gas Tanker Ship. LPG at Tanker Bay Petroleum Chemical or Methane freighter export import transportation and logistics

Suphanat Khumsap/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In the realm of energy investments, few stories appear as compelling as that of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG). Over the past few years, this liquefied natural gas producer has been there ready to respond to

This article was written by

Mountain Valley Value Investments profile picture
Mountain Valley Value Investments
50 Followers
I am a small investor who only manages my personal portfolio. I focus on finding overlooked value stocks and only buy at the right price. I contribute to seeking alpha as a hobby, and to share and discuss ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
Toni Nikkanen
Today, 9:18 AM
Premium
Comments (1.61K)
i am holding Cheniere at least until 2025 when management said they will be able to shift from paying back debt to showering shareholders with cash in the form of greatly increased dividends and buybacks. If they keep that promise I will be happy.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.