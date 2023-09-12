Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMD: Don't Miss Another Opportunity

Roman Luzgin profile picture
Roman Luzgin
2.92K Followers

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a long history of being overlooked by investors despite its technological advancements and market share growth.
  • AMD's next cycle of AI and datacenter chips has the potential to disrupt the market, but investors may not fully appreciate its revenue potential.
  • A DCF analysis suggests a solid margin of safety of about 30% in AMD's stock, even with conservative assumptions.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker

As Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) continues to refine and expand its offerings in the AI and datacenter chip segments, it becomes increasingly clear that the company possesses the technological prowess and strategic vision needed to compete

This article was written by

Roman Luzgin profile picture
Roman Luzgin
2.92K Followers
I write about growth opportunities in different sectors related to technology, providing analyses of fundamentals that are driven by current and future trends. Senior Data Analyst by day, I am building and managing my own portfolio of tech-related securities, which to date has consistently beaten the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

abdulmoiz1254 profile picture
abdulmoiz1254
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (4.17K)
No
Not even if I find out it will go to 1000 tomorrow morning

I don't like this ticker

I will be ashamed to get rich via AMD
R
Roaring Kitty_2
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (3)
On this ai war NVDA is clearly the winner. The compatibility of the chips to the GPU is something to keep in mind. So those companies that already bought the H100 chips can’t change to AMD models. Which means NVDA will take up most of the market.
Roman Luzgin profile picture
Roman Luzgin
Today, 10:06 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (259)
@Roaring Kitty_2 a switch would indeed be difficult and not likely in the near term, but Nvidia has won only a fraction of what the AI market will be in the next years. Even just physically, Nvidia can not supply every single client and every single use case, so AMD will be able to take up some market share at least from that.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.